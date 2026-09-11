New infosec products of the week: September 11, 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Akeyless, Orchid Security, Scytale, and Securin.

Securin Platform helps security teams prove when attack paths are closed

Securin has announced the general availability of the Securin Platform, an AI-native Preemptive Exposure Management platform designed to answer three questions security teams struggle with every day: What can attackers actually exploit? What should we fix first? And did the fix actually work? The platform brings attack surface discovery, vulnerability and threat intelligence, vulnerability management, offensive validation and remediation into one continuous workflow.

Orchid Security targets AI agent risk with drift detection and kill switches

Orchid Security has announced identity drift detection and application-level kill switches for AI agents. They can complete authorized objectives beyond their initial privilege level within seconds. AI agents do not need to “break” security controls or workflow guardrails. AI agents can find and use the identity debt already embedded across the enterprise: hard-coded credentials, orphaned accounts, unmanaged authentication paths and excessive permissions. The new AI readiness controls help enterprises scale AI adoption without losing control.

Akeyless adds real-time enforcement for AI agents in production

Akeyless has announced the general availability of Akeyless Agentic Runtime Authority, the real-time identity control layer for AI agent actions. It works on top of Akeyless SecretlessAI, a credential protection layer that keeps credentials out of AI agents and brokers access to enterprise systems. Runtime Authority adds the next layer of control, enforcing intent based access control restricting what agents actually do once they have access.

Scytale expands vendor risk management with AI-powered TPRM tools

Scytale has announced the launch of their latest AI-powered third-party risk management (TPRM) capabilities within its Vendors module. The release further extends vendor risk management from a periodic review exercise into a continuously updated vendor risk intelligence engine, giving security and GRC teams a current view of every vendor in their ecosystem.

Scytale’s AI GRC platform automates vendor discovery, risk scoring, and evidence collection across compliance frameworks. (Source: Scytale)