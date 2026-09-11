Building a ransomware decision tree before the call comes in

In this Help Net Security video, Kerri Shafer-Page, VP of Incident Response at Arctic Wolf, walks through the ransomware decision tree in this video. She covers four areas where decisions need settling in advance, starting with containment.

Someone has to know the network well enough to judge what pulling a system offline does to client data, a manufacturing line, or a website. Then comes the extortion demand. Who is authorized to negotiate, and what is the ceiling?

Shafer-Page treats paying as a business decision, noting that a demand can cost less than an insurance retention and higher renewal rates. She argues law enforcement belongs in the playbook, since agencies may know the threat actor and can help you avoid sanctions problems.

Communication matters too, from cyber legal counsel on disclosure deadlines to a spokesperson and a prepared help desk. Her advice: make these decisions on a Tuesday afternoon, not at 2 a.m. on a holiday weekend.

Download: 2026 Credential Risk Report