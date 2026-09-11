Ubuntu 24.04.5 LTS release patches security bugs across ten flavors

Canonical shipped Ubuntu 24.04.5 LTS, bundling security updates and fixes for high-severity bugs into new installation media for the “Noble Numbat” release. Anyone installing fresh now gets those corrections baked in from the start, cutting the batch of updates that would normally follow setup.

The point release covers more than the desktop and server editions. Nine other flavors, including Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, and Edubuntu, also moved to version 24.04.5, each carrying its own release notes for flavor-specific changes.

Canonical built this release around security corrections and stability fixes, the priorities that matter most for an LTS version users expect to leave alone for years.

Support timelines matter here more than the version bump itself. Ubuntu Desktop, Ubuntu Server, Ubuntu Cloud, and Ubuntu Core get five years of maintenance from the original 24.04 LTS release date, not from this point release. The other flavors get three years. Anyone tracking end-of-life dates for planning purposes should count from the initial 24.04 launch, and anyone who needs coverage past that window can add Expanded Security Maintenance on top.

Existing 22.04 LTS users do not need to do anything to get the fixes. Update Manager will offer the automatic upgrade path to 24.04.5, and Canonical says that path, like all Ubuntu version upgrades, stays free.

The release note names no CVEs or bug IDs. Administrators who need to confirm specific patches against a compliance requirement have to check the linked release notes instead.

For anyone weighing whether to reimage machines now or just let existing installs update on their own schedule, the difference is minor: the fixes reach both paths, just at different times. Reimaging with 24.04.5 media saves a round of post-install downloads. Waiting costs nothing except the number of packages the machine happens to fetch on the next update cycle. The support clock keeps counting either way.