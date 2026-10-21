DevGuard: Open-source vulnerability management for the software supply chain

DevGuard is a free, open source vulnerability management platform that collects a software project’s security findings in one place, ranks them by risk, and tracks them. It’s an OWASP Incubating Project, and anyone can self-host it.

One command line, six scans

DevGuard runs secret scanning, static code analysis, dependency checks against known CVEs, infrastructure-as-code checks, container scanning, and license checks through one CLI that wraps existing open source tools. Teams already using Trivy, Grype, or Semgrep can skip the built-in scanners and upload CycloneDX SBOMs (machine-readable lists of the components in a build) or SARIF results. Findings sync both ways with GitHub Issues, GitLab Issues, and Jira, where developers triage them with slash commands.

Blocking packages before they arrive

The Dependency Firewall proxies the npm, Go, and Python registries and blocks known-malicious and vulnerable packages before download. DevGuard also handles VEX, short for Vulnerability Exploitability eXchange, a statement of whether a product is actually affected by a given CVE. Reusable VEX rules let a team dismiss a recurring false positive once across projects.

DevGuard publishes SBOM and VEX data at live links that update when new CVEs appear, and it generates evidence for ISO 27001, the EU Cyber Resilience Act, BSI IT-Grundschutz, and SLSA.

DevGuard is available for free on GitHub.

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