Dataminr uses agentic AI to predict and verify security threats

Dataminr has announced Dataminr Advanced for Corporate Security, delivering agentic AI capabilities that give corporate security teams the confidence to protect their people, sites, and operations before risk escalates. With Agentic Corroboration, Agentic Context, and Near-Term Predictive Intelligence, corporate security teams know what happened first, why it matters, and what may happen next as an event unfolds, closing the gap between detecting a threat and acting on it.

With agentic AI, Dataminr is opening a new frontier for corporate security where threats are corroborated, contextualized, and anticipated automatically, continuously, and in real time. Dataminr Advanced adds Agentic Corroboration and Near-Term Predictive Intelligence, marking the company’s full transition from real-time alerting to Autonomous Real-Time Intelligence for corporate security.

“Dataminr has long been the undisputed leader in real-time event detection, delivering the fastest, most accurate view of events as they unfold. Over the past year, we’ve built on that foundation — evolving from discovering the event, to corroborating that it’s real, understanding why it matters, and now predicting what’s next,” said Ted Bailey, CEO, Dataminr. “With Dataminr Advanced for Corporate Security, we are fundamentally transforming the category with Autonomous Real-Time Intelligence, giving enterprise security teams the confidence to detect, understand, and anticipate risk in a single motion, and act on it immediately.”

How it works

Seamlessly integrated with Dataminr’s real-time alerts and ReGenAI Live Briefs, Dataminr Advanced initially delivers three new AI-powered autonomous intelligence capabilities, all continuously updating from the moment of first event discovery:

Agentic Corroboration: Provides security teams with corroborating data to move faster when events occur. Instead of relying on slow analyst-based event verification, AI agents verify events at machine speed. Security teams can now act immediately, rather than needing to manually find and validate verifying signals.

Provides security teams with corroborating data to move faster when events occur. Instead of relying on slow analyst-based event verification, AI agents verify events at machine speed. Security teams can now act immediately, rather than needing to manually find and validate verifying signals. Agentic Context: A fleet of Dataminr Intel Agents autonomously scours the publicly available information landscape and Dataminr’s 10+ year proprietary event archive, synthesizing user-relevant real-time event context that illuminates an unfolding event and its significance.

A fleet of Dataminr Intel Agents autonomously scours the publicly available information landscape and Dataminr’s 10+ year proprietary event archive, synthesizing user-relevant real-time event context that illuminates an unfolding event and its significance. Near-Term Predictive Intelligence: Analyzes risks and threats against Dataminr’s unparalleled event archive to predict how an event or threat to people, sites, or operations might evolve.

What sets Dataminr apart from all other solutions for Corporate Security is the power of its unmatched AI platform. Rather than relying on massive, general-purpose frontier models, prone to hallucination, latency, and IP exposure, Dataminr leverages more than 60 fine-tuned, task-specific LLMs, each trained on its 10+ year proprietary event archive, to deliver the speed, precision, and accuracy that high-stakes decisions require. Multi-Modal Fusion AI extends that precision across every kind of signal, processing text, image, video, and audio in real time.

Product availability

Agentic Corroboration, Agentic Context, and Near-Term Predictive Intelligence are now generally available to Dataminr Advanced for Corporate Security customers. Upcoming integrated releases include the following capabilities: