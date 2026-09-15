Uncensored AI sold on hacking forum as alternative to ChatGPT and Claude jailbreaks

A new AI subscription service called Luciferus is being marketed on a hacking forum as an alternative to jailbreaking ChatGPT or Claude, Sophos found.

The Counter Threat Unit (CTU) spotted the advertisement on August 24 on the Exploit forum, posted by a persona going by “Optimus_Prime.” The account joined the forum on April 18 and has since published 21 posts. Its profile carries a “coding / coder” label.

The forum post describes Luciferus as a system “that answers requests without moral or ethical restrictions.” It claims the tool runs on a proprietary model with 120 billion parameters. Sophos could not verify that claim, or any of the other performance and privacy claims in the ad.

Luciferus advertisement (Source: Sophos)

However, the researchers said they assess with low confidence that Luciferus is built on Qwen, an open-source LLM family from Alibaba.

Unlike jailbroken versions of ChatGPT or Claude, which lose their restrictions once a vendor patches them, tools like Luciferus are built without safeguards from the start, giving sellers more control and a longer shelf life.

“Proprietary model claims can be misleading, as many of the services are likely based on fine-tuned open-source models, custom system prompts, or orchestration layers rather than entirely new foundation models. Training a genuinely novel LLM requires significant expertise, data, and computing resources,” researchers wrote.

Pricing varies between forum and website

The forum ad lists three subscription levels. Inquisitor costs $35 a month, Archdevil costs $55, and Prince of Darkness costs $75. A separate “Individual Embodiment” tier offers a private model deployed for a buyer’s own project, training on the buyer’s own data, dedicated computing power, and control over context window size and response temperature, priced according to what the buyer needs.

The Luciferus website itself lists different names and different prices for its tiers. Junior costs $22, Middle costs $34.75, and Pro costs $47.14. It makes no mention of the VIP option described in the forum post, a discrepancy Sophos flagged without explanation.

Sophos ran a prompt asking for a simple remote access trojan written in Python. The Junior tier responded with a Russian-language explanation of the malware’s networking and command execution functions, followed by source code. Researchers did not run or verify the code, but said the response backs up the ad’s claim that the service will answer direct malware requests.

“The emergence of Luciferus aligns with a broader trend in which threat actors are increasingly commercializing AI through underground forums, Telegram channels, and cybercriminal marketplaces,” Sophos noted.

“Luciferus appears to be a more stable option that relies on an uncensored local LLM instead of jailbreaking a mainstream LLM provider,” they added.

“These developments suggest that AI is an increasingly accessible component of the cybercrime ecosystem, lowering barriers to entry and enabling less technically skilled actors to access capabilities that were previously limited to experienced developers,” Sophos concluded.