Anamarija Pogorelec
Anamarija Pogorelec, Senior Staff Writer, Help Net Security

Americans’ views on data centers have turned more negative

American attitudes toward data centers have turned noticeably more negative over the course of 2026, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. 54% of U.S. adults now say data centers are mostly bad for the environment, up from 39% in January. Half say they hurt home energy costs (up from 38%), and 49% say they harm quality of life for people living nearby (up from 30%). Only 4% see a mostly positive impact in any of these areas.

views on data centers

Views on the economic benefits are more divided. Roughly equal shares, between 21% and 24%, call data centers mostly good or mostly bad for local jobs and tax revenue. But the share seeing a negative effect on jobs rose from 15% to 24%, and on tax revenue from 12% to 21%.

Six in ten Americans say they would be uncomfortable with a new data center in their area. That includes 54% of Republicans, 68% of Democrats and 81% of liberal Democrats. Democrats remain more critical overall, but Republican opinion is shifting too: 42% now say data centers harm nearby residents’ quality of life, up from 24% in January.

The change is especially notable in rural areas, where most new facilities are planned. Half of rural residents now see data centers as bad for the environment, compared with 32% at the start of the year.

The findings come amid spreading local protests against new construction. President Trump remains a strong supporter of data centers. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, however, imposed a statewide moratorium in August, and Democratic governors in Pennsylvania and Illinois have moved toward tighter oversight.

Public awareness is also growing. 35% of adults say they have heard a lot about data centers, up from 25% in January, while 12% say they have not heard of them at all.

The survey of 10,548 U.S. adults was conducted July 20 to Aug. 9, 2026.

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