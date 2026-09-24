Americans’ views on data centers have turned more negative

American attitudes toward data centers have turned noticeably more negative over the course of 2026, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. 54% of U.S. adults now say data centers are mostly bad for the environment, up from 39% in January. Half say they hurt home energy costs (up from 38%), and 49% say they harm quality of life for people living nearby (up from 30%). Only 4% see a mostly positive impact in any of these areas.

Views on the economic benefits are more divided. Roughly equal shares, between 21% and 24%, call data centers mostly good or mostly bad for local jobs and tax revenue. But the share seeing a negative effect on jobs rose from 15% to 24%, and on tax revenue from 12% to 21%.

Six in ten Americans say they would be uncomfortable with a new data center in their area. That includes 54% of Republicans, 68% of Democrats and 81% of liberal Democrats. Democrats remain more critical overall, but Republican opinion is shifting too: 42% now say data centers harm nearby residents’ quality of life, up from 24% in January.

The change is especially notable in rural areas, where most new facilities are planned. Half of rural residents now see data centers as bad for the environment, compared with 32% at the start of the year.

The findings come amid spreading local protests against new construction. President Trump remains a strong supporter of data centers. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, however, imposed a statewide moratorium in August, and Democratic governors in Pennsylvania and Illinois have moved toward tighter oversight.

Public awareness is also growing. 35% of adults say they have heard a lot about data centers, up from 25% in January, while 12% say they have not heard of them at all.

The survey of 10,548 U.S. adults was conducted July 20 to Aug. 9, 2026.