Cybersecurity jobs available right now: September 29, 2026

Application Security Researcher

Novee Security | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As an Application Security Researcher, you will test web applications and APIs to verify vulnerabilities found by Novee’s AI platform and document how they can be exploited. You will help customers reproduce and fix findings, investigate missed or inaccurate results, and work with research and engineering teams to improve detection. You will also develop new testing methods and support complex customer deployments.

Cybersecurity Analyst

Creyos | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Analyst, you will assess security risks across applications, networks and infrastructure, test controls, and help teams fix vulnerabilities. You will triage incidents, support audits, maintain security policies and runbooks, and manage user access and hardware inventories. You will also provide on-site IT support and share security knowledge with colleagues.

Cybersecurity Analyst

Eastman | India | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Analyst, you will plan and conduct authorized penetration tests and red team exercises across networks, applications, APIs, cloud systems and endpoints. You will validate vulnerabilities, demonstrate realistic attack paths and assess their business impact. You will also conduct approved social engineering exercises, report findings with clear evidence and prioritized fixes, and work with technical teams to verify remediation.

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Cybersecurity Specialist

CEF Industries | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Specialist, you will manage daily security operations, investigate alerts, support incident response, and coordinate with security providers until issues are resolved. You will maintain security tools and access controls, address vulnerabilities, oversee patching and backups, and test recovery plans.

Cyber Security Engineer

Emprise Bank | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will protect the bank’s data, systems and networks by managing security controls, monitoring alerts and logs, investigating incidents, and fixing vulnerabilities. You will maintain patches and SIEM tools, improve cloud security, and support bank projects as a security specialist. You will also assess vendors, report findings to relevant teams and management, and use threat intelligence to guide security improvements.

Cyber Security Engineer

Neros Technologies | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will build and manage the organization’s security program, including its security tools, monitoring and incident response. You will assess vulnerabilities across systems, applications and cloud services, automate detection and response, and develop policies aligned with NIST 800-171 and ITAR requirements. You will also establish security baselines, change controls and employee training.

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Manager, Cybersecurity, Non-Human Identity Security

Stryker | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Manager, Cybersecurity, Non-Human Identity Security, you will lead the program that secures service accounts, secrets, certificates, keys, cloud workloads, APIs and AI agent identities. You will set its strategy and standards, manage analysts and engineers, and work with engineering and security teams to discover unmanaged identities, remove embedded credentials, automate rotation and apply least-privilege access.

Penetration Tester

HWG | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Penetration Tester, you will test web and mobile applications, APIs and microservices to find and demonstrate security weaknesses. You will review code when needed, assess the impact of findings, and write clear reports with risk ratings and recommended fixes. You will present results to clients, support remediation discussions and assist with red team exercises.

Penetration Tester / Secret

Peraton | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Penetration Tester / Secret, you will test enterprise, cloud, mobile, IoT and high-value asset environments for exploitable weaknesses. You will lead offensive security engagements and adversary simulations, develop proof-of-concept attacks, and assess how well security teams detect and respond. You will report findings by risk and work with security and engineering teams to fix them.

Principal Cyber Security Advisor

Outpost24 | Sweden | Hybrid – View job details

As a Principal Cyber Security Advisor, you will guide Outpost24’s most complex customer accounts on cyber risk, remediation and security strategy. You will lead advisory engagements, explain technical findings to executives, and help customers prioritize improvements. You will also mentor advisors, improve service standards and support the growth of the advisory practice.

Principal Engineer – Application Security

Target | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Principal Engineer – Application Security, you will lead secure development practices, including threat modeling, security testing and vulnerability remediation. You will build tools and automation that bring security into CI/CD workflows, guide engineers on secure coding, and help shape the application security roadmap.

Principal Security Engineer, Detection & Response

Circle | Ireland | Remote – View job details

As a Principal Security Engineer, Detection & Response, you will build detections and lead incident response across Circle’s cloud, endpoint, blockchain and AI environments. You will investigate threats to USDC and other blockchain products, close gaps in logging and monitoring, and maintain SIEM and orchestration tools. You will also use AI to help analysts triage alerts, advise teams on security risks, and support threat modeling, vulnerability assessments and audits.

Senior Cybersecurity Operations Analyst

DEFEND | New Zealand | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Operations Analyst, you will investigate threats across endpoint, identity, cloud, network, application and AI environments. You will assess vulnerabilities, including zero-days, prioritize remediation by risk, and help bring new cyber defense capabilities into daily operations. You will also maintain those services and report findings and recommended actions to customers and stakeholders.

Senior Information Security Officer

University College London | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Information Security Officer, you will lead UCL’s daily threat intelligence, threat hunting and detection engineering work under the Cyber Threat Management Lead. You will identify priority threats, conduct hunts, and turn intelligence and incident findings into better detections, response playbooks and security controls. You will also guide colleagues and explain security risks to stakeholders.

Senior Security Engineer I, Advanced Response

CoreWeave | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer I, Advanced Response, you will analyze endpoint, cloud, identity and network data to determine what happened, brief senior leaders on risks and decisions, and turn post-incident findings into lasting improvements. You will also lead threat hunts, build AI-powered response tools, and run exercises that test the team’s readiness.