Security tools can now scan Claude Enterprise chats and uploads for sensitive data

More than 100 security and compliance vendors have integrations with the Claude Compliance API, which lets a company send Claude activity into the monitoring tools it already uses. CrowdStrike, Microsoft Purview, Splunk, Palo Alto Networks, Cloudflare and Zscaler are among them.

For a Claude Enterprise customer, the feed includes the conversations themselves, the files people upload and their projects. It also covers Cowork and Claude Code sessions, down to prompts, responses and tool calls, plus a log of who signed in, what admins did and which settings changed. A defender can check what employees paste into Claude and which tools a coding session called. Session records from the Microsoft 365 add-ins and Claude Science are in beta.

The partners span data loss prevention (tools that flag sensitive data leaving a company), SIEM (systems that collect security logs for investigation), identity, eDiscovery and AI security posture management. Hadrius and Shield archive conversations for financial firms with recordkeeping obligations. What each vendor sees varies: Salt Security and Torch Security read no conversation content, and Datadog ingests audit logs from Claude Platform.

Enterprise and Platform customers can both use the API, but Platform customers get activity events only, with no prompts or model responses. On Enterprise, only the Primary Owner can switch the API on. Owners can create access keys for their own organization, and Admins do not see the settings page at all.

Availability varies by vendor. Netskope’s integration is in private preview and Okta’s is headed to beta for select customers. KnowBe4 plans general availability in November 2026. Vanta’s is in beta for select customers, with general availability planned for January 2027.

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