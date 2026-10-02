New infosec products of the week: October 2, 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from BlackFog, Genea, Vega, and Thales.

Vega II brings security-trained AI and lasting memory to the SOC

Vega has introduced Vega II, its biggest platform release since emerging from stealth. The update brings frontier AI trained for security operations into the SOC, gives teams a lasting record of what they have learned, and removes the legacy SIEM and data pipeline barriers that have kept vital information out of reach.

Genea brings AI agents to access control with role-based permissions

Genea has announced the release of Genea MCP, a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that connects AI agents directly to the Genea Access Control platform. Onboarding a new hire, setting up a contractor for two weeks, or unlocking the loading dock now takes one sentence instead of a dozen clicks. Genea is one of the first access control providers to launch a native MCP server.

BlackFog adds prompt protection and governance for agentic AI

BlackFog has announced the launch of ADX Vision 2.0, expanding its AI security capabilities to help organizations govern and control the use of generative and agentic AI across the enterprise. ADX Vision 2.0 introduces seven layers of protection designed to identify prompt injection attempts and other malicious or manipulated prompts.

Sentinel Envelope Plus adds software protection without source code changes

Thales has announced Sentinel Envelope Plus, a new addition to its Sentinel Envelope software protection solution that significantly hardens compiled applications against AI-assisted reverse engineering, automated zero-day vulnerability discovery, and automated exploit generation.