Cybersecurity jobs available right now: October 6, 2026

Associate IAM Engineer

New York City Office of Technology & Innovation | USA | On-site – View job details

As an Associate IAM Engineer, you will support daily identity and access management operations in Microsoft Entra ID and related platforms. You will manage users, groups, access provisioning, and role assignments, resolve authentication issues and support tickets, and help maintain stable IAM services. You will also document procedures, a

Computer Network Defense Analyst

National Security Agency | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Computer Network Defense Analyst, you will identify vulnerabilities, analyze threats, develop mitigations and cybersecurity products, and educate customers to protect the Defense Industrial Base, critical infrastructure, and U.S. National Security Systems, including NSA systems and networks. You will provide network defense, continuous monitoring, technical analysis, situational awareness, and incident response to protect highly classified systems and data.

Cybersecurity Engagement & Policy Specialist

Commission for Communications Regulation | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engagement & Policy Specialist, you will analyse cybersecurity policy and legislation, develop recommendations for ComReg leadership, and coordinate consultations, workshops, awareness campaigns, and stakeholder events. You will also represent ComReg in national and international forums, monitor emerging risks and stakeholder perspectives, and support cross-divisional cybersecurity projects.

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Cybersecurity Engineer

Reyes Holdings | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will design, implement, and manage security solutions, apply patches and code updates, and investigate incidents to identify root causes and corrective actions. You will collaborate with senior engineers and cross-functional teams to integrate security into operations and maintain technical standards, documentation, runbooks, and playbooks for managed service transitions.

Cybersecurity Technology Architect IV

Astreya | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Technology Architect IV, you will develop cybersecurity architectures, strategies, and roadmaps that integrate AI, automation, and emerging technologies. You will evaluate tools and integration opportunities, improve interoperability across security domains, and establish controls and guardrails for AI agents and automated workflows.

Cyber Security Developer

BMO | Canada | Hybrid – No longer accepting applications

As a Cyber Security Developer, you will test solutions, troubleshoot defects, and ensure code meets BMO’s security and operational standards. You will also create technical documentation, support implementation with internal teams and vendors, and assist with data validation, audit reporting, and dashboard development.

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Cyber Security Manager

Synopsys | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Manager, you will lead a distributed team overseeing security operations, engineering, vulnerability management, incident response, and compliance support for Ansys Government Initiatives. You will manage security technologies, prioritize remediation, coordinate incident response, and document root causes. You will also maintain controls and audit readiness for CMMC Level 2 and other regulatory requirements, partnering with cross-functional teams to integrate security across enterprise systems.

Digital Forensics and Incident Response Analyst

Department of Education | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Digital Forensics and Incident Response Analyst, you will investigate cyberattacks, reconstruct timelines, preserve evidence, and respond to incidents from detection through recovery. You will maintain forensic tools, conduct threat hunting and intelligence analysis, and recommend remediation. You will also collaborate with external response teams and communicate findings through technical and executive reports to strengthen the organisation’s security posture.

Director – Cyber Security

Emirates Global Aluminium | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Director – Cyber Security, you will lead EGA’s cybersecurity strategy, governance, risk management, compliance, and security oversight across IT and OT environments. You will manage the security team, budgets, policies, training, and stakeholder relationships while protecting enterprise assets and data. You will also guide secure IT and OT integration, maintain network segmentation, and ensure controls support plant safety, system performance, and uninterrupted operations.

Information Security Lead

TCW | USA | Hybrid – No longer accepting applications

As an Information Security Lead, you will lead the security team, turn strategy into daily operations, and report risks and performance to leadership. You will oversee cloud, infrastructure, identity, application, data, and AI security, lead incident response, and manage vulnerability remediation. You will also partner with cross-functional teams to strengthen controls, support financial services compliance, and maintain security standards, playbooks, and governance documentation.

IT Cyber Security Manager

TT-Line | Germany | On-site – View job details

As an IT Cyber Security Manager, you will will implement and maintain the company’s cybersecurity strategy and governance framework, manage risks and vulnerabilities, and coordinate incident response and recovery. You will integrate security into IT and OT initiatives, oversee external testing and audits, and support business continuity and cyber resilience. You will also deliver awareness training and report security performance and risks to executive management.

Principal Security Engineer

Reactor | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Principal Security Engineer, you will define and lead Reactor’s security strategy, protect partner and customer models and data, and address threats across the platform. You will lead security reviews and compliance efforts, represent Reactor within the security and AI community, embed security into development, and establish organization-wide detection and incident response.

Research Cybersecurity Analyst (Information Security Analyst III)

San Diego State University | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Research Cybersecurity Analyst (Information Security Analyst III), you will assess and validate security controls across cloud and on-premises research environments, coordinate remediation, and support secure research environments and enclaves.

You will maintain security plans, inventories, procedures, and compliance evidence. You will also support audits, CMMC readiness, vulnerability management, incident readiness, and ongoing compliance.

Senior Network Security Engineer

Compie Technologies | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Network Security Engineer, you will lead network infrastructure across multiple sites, deploying and maintaining networking and security solutions in on-premises and multicloud environments. You will manage vendor-supported projects, implement new technologies, develop automation, and troubleshoot complex issues to maintain system availability and operational continuity.

Senior Product Security Engineer

Whatfix | India | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Product Security Engineer, you will lead secure development practices, threat modelling, and security reviews for SaaS, cloud-native, and AI/LLM systems. You will test AI security risks, strengthen identity controls, automate security testing, and manage software supply chain risks. You will also develop reusable security patterns, collaborate with engineering teams, mentor junior engineers, and support customer security discussions.

Senior Security Architect

SSE | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Security Architect, you will lead the design and assurance of secure digital, cloud, and data-driven solutions for SSEN Distribution. You will guide threat modelling, govern security controls and reusable architectures, and work with delivery teams to embed security, DevSecOps, and automated testing. You will oversee architectural risks, compliance, and secure operations, ensuring alignment with organisational standards and frameworks such as NCSC, NIST, and IEC 62443.