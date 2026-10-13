Cybersecurity jobs available right now: October 13, 2026

CISO & Head of IT

Trigo | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a CISO & Head of IT, you will lead the IT and Information Security team, set strategy and priorities, manage budgets and report progress to management. You will oversee corporate infrastructure, IT support, identity and access management, security operations and incident response.

Cloud Threat Hunter

Synechron | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cloud Threat Hunter, you will identify, investigate and respond to cyber threats across AWS environments. You will analyze logs and security telemetry, develop threat-hunting queries and detection rules, and support incident triage, containment and recovery.

Cybersecurity Architect

GM Financial | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Architect, you will work with IT, data custodians and governance teams to develop GMF’s security controls and requirements for infrastructure and applications. You will assess risks and vulnerabilities, review designs, recommend security solutions and update policies to reflect regulatory and industry requirements.

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Cybersecurity Engineer

Odyssey | USA | Un-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will develop security documentation, support RMF authorization and accreditation, and assess compliance with DoD and Air Force cybersecurity requirements. You will manage access controls, implement security updates, assess vulnerabilities and guide remediation.

Cybersecurity Specialist I – Application Security

Bristol Myers Squibb | India | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As a Cybersecurity Specialist I – Application Security, you will support automated security checks in CI/CD pipelines, run SAST, SCA and DAST scans, triage findings and track remediation with developers. You will onboard applications to security tools, maintain scanner configurations and build basic automation and API integrations.

Cyber Security Engineer

Clarivate | USA | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will design, implement and support enterprise and cloud security solutions that meet Clarivate’s standards. You will work with SOC teams to improve detection and monitoring, support vulnerability remediation, and automate security data and processes.

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Cyber Security Engineer

Hitachi Energy | Ireland | Remote – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will support cybersecurity services for HVDC and Power Quality installations, maintaining security, availability and compliance throughout their operational lifecycle. You will design and maintain secure networks, assess vulnerabilities, mitigate risks and troubleshoot security and networking issues.

Head of Information Security

Cleverbridge | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As a Head of Information Security, you will lead Cleverbridge’s security strategy, improve its security posture and track risks through measurable KPIs. You will work with Engineering to embed security into development and platform operations, establish risk-based standards and prepare controls for PCI-DSS and SOC 2 requirements.

Head of Security

Tatari | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Head of Security, you will develop and execute Tatari’s security roadmap across applications, infrastructure and corporate systems. You will lead incident response, oversee AWS detection and monitoring, and manage risk assessments and reporting to executives and the board.

ISSO

Modern Technology Solutions | USA | On-site – View job details

As an ISSO, you will support the ISSM in maintaining system security and authorization. You will prepare authorization packages, review compliance, assess the security impact of system changes and coordinate approvals before implementation. You will review audit records, identify vulnerabilities, support countermeasures and verify that recovery processes restore security controls.

OT Cyber Security Lead

Johnson & Johnson MedTech | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As an OT Cyber Security Lead, you will develop and maintain the global OT cybersecurity strategy and standards for the DePuy Synthes Joints manufacturing network. You will coordinate implementation across sites, lead the selection and deployment of security technologies, and guide teams on security and regulatory requirements.

OT Cybersecurity Manager

Accenture | UAE | On-site – View job details

As an OT Cybersecurity Manager, you will lead consulting engagements from client discovery through solution design, implementation and handover. You will oversee assessments, develop strategies and roadmaps, and advise clients on OT security governance, architecture and risk.

Security Engineer, Incident Response

Fluidstack | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Security Engineer, Incident Response, you will will lead incident response across corporate, cloud and data center environments, from detection and containment through eradication and review. You will build detection logic, response playbooks and forensic tools to protect AI model weights, and investigate attacks using cloud, endpoint, network and physical security signals.

Senior Cybersecurity Analyst & Threat Hunter

IDEXX | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Analyst & Threat Hunter, you will hunt for indicators of compromise and advanced persistent threats across networks, endpoints and cloud environments. You will use threat intelligence, hypotheses, SIEM and EDR queries, and scripting to investigate suspicious activity.

Senior Security Analyst (MDR)

Artemis Security | Australia | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Security Analyst (MDR), you will lead investigations from initial review to closure, determine impact and severity, and document your findings. You will analyze identity, cloud, endpoint and SaaS telemetry, using AI-assisted tools and log analysis to reconstruct attacker activity.

Senior Security Specialist, iDaaS

Loblaw Companies | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Security Specialist, iDaaS, you will support Okta operations, resolve production issues and implement fixes to prevent recurrence. You will configure workflows, policies and integrations, manage user lifecycles and access, and implement SSO and MFA for enterprise applications.