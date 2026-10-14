Phase Eight, Hobbs and Whistles owner joins growing list of fashion retailers targeted by hackers

People who have shopped with Phase Eight, Hobbs or Whistles will have to wait to find out whether their personal information was exposed in a cyberattack on the company behind the three UK fashion brands.

TFG London, the UK business of South African retail group The Foschini Group (TFG), detected the incident on Sunday, 11 October 2026.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the company said the attack hit some of its IT systems, specifically those used by Phase Eight, Hobbs and Whistles. Inside Story and White Stuff, two other brands in the same business, were not affected.

After detecting the incident, TFG London activated its incident response and business continuity plans and brought in outside cybersecurity specialists to contain the attack. It has also reported the incident to the relevant UK authorities.

“TFG London’s stores remain open and trading, although several of its IT systems remain unavailable. The Group’s operations in TFG Africa and TFG Australia run on separate systems and are not affected,” the company said.

The statement does not say what kind of attack took place or how the attackers got in, and at the time of writting it is unknown who is behind the attack.

“The investigation is ongoing, including establishing whether any personal or other sensitive information has been compromised,” the company added.

If the investigation finds that such information was compromised, TFG London said it will notify the people and organizations affected.

The TFG London incident is the second attack on a UK retailer disclosed in a week. Days earlier, fashion retailer ASOS was the victim of a cyberattack, which customers found out about after the hackers sent push notifications to users of the company’s mobile app.

H&M Group is also investigating claims that it was targeted by the cybercriminal group ShinyHunters. A company spokesperson told TheIndustry.fashion that, so far, “we have not found any indications that our data environment has been compromised.”