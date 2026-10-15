Optro automates GRC workflows with auditable AI agents

Optro has expanded its portfolio of autonomous AI agents for enterprise risk teams. Its GRC Intelligence Platform combines purpose-built governance, risk, and compliance capabilities with human oversight, allowing agents to operate within team-defined guardrails and risk appetites. Every agent action, decision, model entry, and evidence trail is logged and cited to support transparency and audit readiness.

“Every risk leader is asking two questions: what are your AI agents standing on, and how are you governing the AI running across your enterprise?” said Happy Wang, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Optro.

“We built both into one platform with intention. Our agents work inside your live, permissioned context, taking on real-world workflows to deliver the exact business outcomes you need—so teams can move fast with a human in control. We don’t just claim quality, we evidence it: from verifiable execution that yields high-value results, to thousands of tests before any release, and continuous monitoring once agents are live in your own environment, so your data stays with you. That is GRC Intelligence.”

Agentic capabilities announced today include:

Autonomous Testing: Optro’s leading agentic testing engine now extends beyond SOX to operational audit testing across all control types, delivering full population coverage via Optro Analytics and giving auditors time back for judgment-based strategic work. Upcoming platform enhancements will soon introduce automated evidence collection to further streamline audit workflows. In its first three months using Autonomous Testing, Reddit’s internal audit team automated 175 controls, more than 40 percent of its SOX scope, reducing testing time per control by 60 percent on average. The team has since expanded agentic testing to over 75 percent of its SOX controls and to other recurring testing programs.

Optro’s leading agentic testing engine now extends beyond SOX to operational audit testing across all control types, delivering full population coverage via Optro Analytics and giving auditors time back for judgment-based strategic work. Upcoming platform enhancements will soon introduce automated evidence collection to further streamline audit workflows. In its first three months using Autonomous Testing, Reddit’s internal audit team automated 175 controls, more than 40 percent of its SOX scope, reducing testing time per control by 60 percent on average. The team has since expanded agentic testing to over 75 percent of its SOX controls and to other recurring testing programs. Agentic Stakeholder Management: Reduces evidence follow-up by helping preparers clarify requests and address gaps before submission, so auditors spend less time chasing evidence and get to testing faster.

Reduces evidence follow-up by helping preparers clarify requests and address gaps before submission, so auditors spend less time chasing evidence and get to testing faster. Agentic Risk Assessment Scoring: Analyzes selected Optro data and recommends starting scores with supporting evidence. Audit teams spend less time on manual analysis and gain a faster, more consistent view of risk for planning and prioritization.

Analyzes selected Optro data and recommends starting scores with supporting evidence. Audit teams spend less time on manual analysis and gain a faster, more consistent view of risk for planning and prioritization. Agentic Compliance: Turns compliance into a continuous program, where AI agents run framework scoping, evidence collection, and control evaluation across every framework, while teams make judgments and own every attestation.

Turns compliance into a continuous program, where AI agents run framework scoping, evidence collection, and control evaluation across every framework, while teams make judgments and own every attestation. Agentic TPRM: Delivers a prescriptive vendor assessment workflow where AI agents perform onboarding and due diligence tasks while teams configure policy and evaluate outcomes.

Delivers a prescriptive vendor assessment workflow where AI agents perform onboarding and due diligence tasks while teams configure policy and evaluate outcomes. Agentic AI Governance: Automated intake pre-populates AI system records from existing documentation, and the evidence evaluator flags which controls are already satisfied. In addition, AI Discovery, previewing ahead of 2027 availability, surfaces shadow AI enterprise-wide.

“Klaviyo has always been AI-first, so when we looked at our SOX program, we knew testing was the most manual, time-consuming place to start,” said Carmen Lam, VP of Internal Audit and Compliance at Klaviyo. “With Optro’s autonomous testing, we no longer bundle testing into a single point in time. We now test throughout the year, which means we catch issues earlier and work with control owners to fix them sooner. Accuracy is non-negotiable for us, and so is an audit trail that shows how every conclusion was reached. That lets my team spend less time on manual work and more on the judgment and foresight the business counts on us for.”

“Optro gives us the structured foundation and open integration we need to transform our audit operations and power our agentic workflows,” said Matt Sewell, Sr. Director and Head of Internal Audit at FJ Management. “That structure lets us analyze workpapers automatically, run calibrated reviews, and log evidence directly within our live audit workflows. It has changed what our team can get through, while maintaining an auditable, human-in-the-loop standard.”

GRC was built for an era where the process of managing risk was predictable: document it, mitigate it, move on. Those days are over. The world now demands that GRC tell you what happens next. Optro’s GRC Intelligence platform addresses this by building a system of action using autonomous AI agents to execute end-to-end workflows in real time.