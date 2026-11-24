Hackers breached GlobeTopper, a B2B digital gift card and top-up platform, and stole API credentials belonging to some of its business customers, while gift cards worth about $70,000 were redeemed without authorization.

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), parent company iQSTEL said GlobeTopper detected the intrusion on October 22 and took the platform offline the next morning after spotting further unauthorized activity.

GlobeTopper first suspended the platform and, once initial containment steps were in place, brought the service back that evening. The second shutdown took down “the platform and all affected servers.”

Customer keys in the wrong hands

The attacker “obtained API credentials and integration keys of certain GlobeTopper business customers.” GlobeTopper revoked and rotated them and gave customers new credentials with extra access restrictions.

“The Company has not identified any unauthorized use of those credentials,” iQSTEL stated.

The investigation is still looking into “whether any other customer, personal, payment, or provider data was accessed or acquired” and “whether any legal or contractual notification obligations apply.”

The filing doesn’t say how many business customers had their keys taken, how the attacker got in, or who was behind the intrusion, and at the time of writing no ransomware group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

To tighten things up, GlobeTopper “strengthened access controls, isolated public-facing infrastructure from core operational systems” and added monitoring and threat detection. “These measures are designed to reduce risk but cannot eliminate the possibility of future incidents,” the company warned.

The cost of the outage

The gift cards redeemed without authorization can’t be recovered, and “the Company expects to bear that loss, subject to any insurance or other recovery.” The bill may grow, the filing notes. “Additional losses could arise if any exposed redemption links are later redeemed or reported.”

Management’s preliminary high-end estimate of revenue lost during the downtime is about $2.5 million. How much of that is permanently lost is unknown, because some transaction volume may have been deferred or recovered later.

GlobeTopper works on low margins, so “the Company expects the effect of any lost revenue on gross profit to be substantially smaller than the revenue amount.”