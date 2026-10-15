Qualys introduces TruConfidence to orchestrate cyber risk remediation

Qualys has announced TruRisk Eliminate 2.0 with TruConfidence, a new remediation intelligence and orchestration engine that powers Qualys’ vision for Autonomous RemOps, a new category for the frontier AI era. Built on Qualys’ extensive experience of deploying half a billion patches with less than 0.1% rollback, of which 40% were deployed autonomously, TruRisk Eliminate combines the latest advances in autonomous remediation, remediation intelligence and orchestration to help organizations confidently eliminate cyber risk at machine speed while maintaining business resiliency and continuity.

As AI accelerates vulnerability discovery and exploitation, the ability to remediate risk has become a critical constraint. Security teams must not only determine what needs to be fixed, but also account for controls already protecting the environment, select the appropriate, safe remediation path, manage deployment risk across increasingly complex environments and verify that remediation succeeded without disrupting business operations. Traditional remediation processes, built around manual decisions, tickets and point solutions, were not designed for this level of speed or complexity.

“For years, security teams found vulnerabilities and IT operations teams patched them. That handoff was built for exploitation timelines measured in weeks. With frontier AI, those timelines are now measured in hours, and neither team can close that gap alone,” said Jon Nelson, principal advisory director in the Security & Privacy practice, Info-Tech Research Group. “Qualys TruRisk Eliminate gives security a viable path to drive remediation at machine speed, with patch reliability scoring, progressive rollouts, and patchless mitigation that reduce the risk of disrupting operations.”

TruConfidence is the cyber risk remediation and orchestration intelligence engine that turns TruRisk Eliminate into an operating model for Autonomous RemOps. It brings together the capabilities Qualys introduced over the past two quarters, including the AI-powered Patch Reliability Score, intelligent wave-based remediation orchestrated by Agent Sara, peer-to-peer distribution and compensating controls with intelligence drawn from half a billion real-world patch deployments.

These capabilities enable organizations to reduce exposure with the least disruptive remediation, while avoiding duplicate protections already provided by existing controls. This establishes the core operating loop for Autonomous RemOps: fix the minimum, credit existing controls, choose the right remediation path, control the rollout, and prove that it held.

TruRisk Eliminate with TruConfidence enables organizations to:

Remediate across the entire hybrid attack surface. TruRisk Eliminate now reaches perimeter devices, cloud, and applications, not just agent-based endpoints, to patch, mitigate without a patch, uninstall, isolate or apply a custom fix wherever the exposure lives. Assets that cannot run an agent are remediated through Qualys scanners and existing security and IT integrations, so nothing is left waiting on a manual workaround.

Reduce exposure when patching is not the answer. TruConfidence first credits what existing security controls already protect, so teams avoid duplicate coverage. When exposures remain, built-in third-party mitigation intelligence identifies available compensating controls and applies mitigations through security tools customers already run on their perimeter and end points. This reduces exposure while a permanent fix is planned or validated, moving organizations from “wait for a patch” to “taking the right available action.”

Ensure operational continuity, with no business disruption after remediation. After every action, TruRisk Eliminate monitors system health through integrations with partners such as Dynatrace, watching for CPU spikes, memory issues and other service-impacting conditions. When a fix does not hold, AI-powered Patch Failure Analysis explains why it happened and recommends the corrective action, such as a roll-back.

“Autonomous exploitation requires an equally automated remediation, but organizations’ hesitation isn’t about automation, it’s a lack of confidence that it won’t cause an outage”, said Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO, Qualys. “That’s why we’re excited to introduce TruRisk Eliminate with TruConfidence, moving beyond patching to turn remediation intelligence into action with the Risk Operations Center (ROC) so organizations have the confidence to reduce cyber risk quickly while reducing outage concerns.”