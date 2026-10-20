Cybersecurity jobs available right now: October 20, 2026

Application Security Architect

Riskified | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As an Application Security Architect, you will review architecture, design, and code to identify security gaps and vulnerabilities. You will work with developers, product managers, and security teams to resolve risks, improve application security tools and processes, and support incident response in Riskified’s environment.

CISO

United Utilities | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a CISO, you will lead United Utilities’ cyber, information, and physical security strategy across IT, OT, and physical environments. You will advise executives and the Board, oversee governance and regulatory compliance, and lead incident preparedness and response. You will also develop security teams, strengthen organisational resilience, and manage relationships with regulators, government agencies, and industry bodies.

Cloud Security Engineer

Toyota Automated Logistics | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cloud Security Engineer, you will maintain security standards across Azure and on-premises environments, enforce access controls, and implement automated security policies. You will monitor security posture, tune alerts, coordinate remediation, and support incident investigations. You will also validate recovery capabilities, assess release readiness, report risks to leadership, and guide engineering teams on secure delivery.

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Cybersecurity Director

Accenture | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Director, you will advise client executives on aligning security with business goals, regulatory requirements, and operational resilience. You will oversee cybersecurity transformation programs and work with partners to design secure architectures for modernization, automation, and cloud adoption. You will also build client relationships, develop new service offerings, and represent Accenture Cybersecurity in proposals and leadership forums.

Cybersecurity Specialist

Pratt Industries | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Specialist, you will work with the MSSP to investigate and respond to security incidents, coordinate recovery, and report findings to senior management. You will maintain security infrastructure, manage vulnerability scanning and remediation, and develop workflows and automation to improve response. You will also track security metrics, evaluate new technologies, and contribute to security policies and documentation.

Cyber Security Engineer

Champion Aerospace | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will support daily IT and security operations, troubleshoot technical issues, and assist with incident response. You will help manage identity and access, endpoint and network security, and vulnerability remediation. You will also coordinate with vendors, support risk reviews and compliance activities, deliver security awareness training, and improve documentation and automation. The role includes on-call support for critical issues.

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Cyber Security Specialist

Agropolychim AD | Bulgaria | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Specialist, you will investigate threats, assess alerts, and respond to incidents independently and with the security team. You will monitor vulnerabilities, update systems, implement preventive measures, and test new security tools. You will also support users and IT colleagues, recommend policy improvements, and maintain documentation aligned with the Information Security Policy and NIS2 requirements.

IT Security Associate – Governance, Compliance and Risk

Arrow Electronics | India | On-site – View job details

As an IT Security Associate – Governance, Compliance and Risk, you will maintain trackers, registers, and evidence repositories, review documentation against Arrow’s security standards, and summarise findings. You will follow up with control owners to collect evidence and close outstanding items, record meeting actions, and flag delays while handling confidential information appropriately.

Information Security Analyst – Level 2

Telefónica Tech | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As an Information Security Analyst – Level 2, you will develop, implement, and maintain security tools and processes for managed service customers. You will help secure critical infrastructure through hands-on work with antivirus, SIEM, network flow monitoring, penetration testing, and privileged access management services, and report on security performance.

Information Security Engineer

Georgia Ports Authority | USA | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Engineer, you will configure, monitor, and maintain firewalls, email security, web filtering, identity systems, and remote access controls. You will help prevent and detect security breaches, report incidents, support domain controllers and mobile device management, and document security changes. You will also maintain technical documentation and provide security awareness training.

Penetration Testing Analyst

Sunlife | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Penetration Testing Analyst, you will test web, API, mobile, and infrastructure security, validate vulnerabilities, and report business risks and remediation recommendations. You will research attack techniques and retest fixes. You will also support Red Team exercises through reconnaissance, attack path mapping, and controlled exploitation under guidance.

Senior Cloud Security Engineer

VaporVM | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cloud Security Engineer, you will design and maintain secure AWS architectures, embed security into CI/CD pipelines, and automate infrastructure and incident response. You will manage access controls, protect container workloads and data, and drive vulnerability remediation and compliance. You will also test disaster recovery, improve monitoring and reliability, and mentor junior engineers.

Senior Cloud Security Specialist

NTT DATA | Australia | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Cloud Security Specialist, you will lead improvements to the Zscaler environment, optimise Zero Trust architecture, and strengthen monitoring and resilience. You will support Infrastructure as Code and Policy as Code adoption, develop runbooks, and mentor internal teams to operate, troubleshoot, and improve the platform independently.

Senior Cybersecurity Engineer

Jet Support Services| USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Engineer, you will own daily security operations, lead incident investigations and response, and drive vulnerability remediation. You will build AI-assisted automations and SOAR workflows, improve threat detection, and maintain security tools across network and cloud environments. You will also lead security awareness training, report security metrics, support audits and continuity planning.

Senior Manager, Information Security

d-Matrix | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Manager, Information Security, you will lead security strategy, budgeting, and vendor management across corporate IT, cloud, and product development. You will protect chip designs and software, strengthen hardware and software supply chain security, and oversee controls for infrastructure and AI agents. You will also improve incident response, lead compliance readiness, and partner with engineering and facilities teams on secure development and physical security.

Threat and Vulnerability Management Analyst

HEICO | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Threat and Vulnerability Management Analyst, you will run vulnerability scans, monitor sensitive data access, and validate findings through targeted security testing. You will prioritize risks using threat intelligence and business context, coordinate remediation with technical teams, and support zero-day response planning. You will also track remediation progress, maintain dashboards, and document standards, exceptions, and playbooks.