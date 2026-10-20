EasyDMARC and GMO GlobalSign connect email authentication with verified branding

EasyDMARC has partnered with GMO GlobalSign to help organizations establish trusted email identities through DNS security, sender authentication, and verified branding in recipients’ inboxes.

As organizations rely on an increasing number of cloud applications, marketing platforms, CRMs, helpdesk systems, and third-party services to communicate with customers, managing the email ecosystem has become significantly more complex. Every sender introduces new DNS records, authentication requirements, and potential risks that can impact security, deliverability, and brand reputation.

Rather than managing these challenges through disconnected tools, organizations are increasingly looking for a unified approach to email trust-one that provides visibility into every sender, simplifies authentication, strengthens email infrastructure, and helps ensure legitimate messages reach the inbox.

EasyDMARC’s Email Trust Platform enables organizations to discover every service sending email on their behalf, manage SPF, DKIM, and DMARC across complex DNS environments, monitor authentication and deliverability, and confidently move toward DMARC enforcement.

Through the partnership with GMO GlobalSign, organizations can further strengthen their trusted email identity by obtaining a Verified Mark Certificate (VMC) or Common Mark Certificate (CMC), enabling Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) and displaying verified brand logos in supported inboxes.

“Email trust isn’t built by a single protocol or certificate,” said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC. “It starts with understanding your entire email ecosystem-from domains and DNS to every service sending on your behalf-and ensuring every legitimate message reaches the inbox securely. Our partnership with GMO GlobalSign extends that foundation with verified brand identity, helping organizations build trust at every stage of the email journey.”

The partnership combines complementary capabilities that support the full lifecycle of trusted email, including:

Visibility into domains, DNS, and every authorized email sender

Centralized management of SPF, DKIM, and DMARC

Continuous monitoring of authentication, domain health, and deliverability

Protection against domain spoofing and unauthorized senders

A streamlined path to BIMI readiness and verified brand identity through GMO GlobalSign’s VMCs and CMCs

“Email is a primary pathway for hackers to cause financial destruction and the breakdown of brand identity through Business Email Compromise. It sparks legitimate user fear of being phished and tarnishes brand credibility. One of the most effective methods of mitigating this risk is the combination of identity-based digital certificates with DMARC,” said Mike Boyle, Vice President of Business Units, GMO GlobalSign.

Our partnership with EasyDMARC provides users with a method of enabling customers to create verified trusted email identities and help improve security and protect their brand.”

By bringing together trusted email infrastructure and trusted digital identity, the partnership helps organizations establish confidence in every email they send, from DNS to inbox.

The partnership is available to GMO GlobalSign customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.