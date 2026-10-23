New infosec products of the week: October 23, 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from AppGate, IDENTOS, Sweet Security, and ThreatModeler.

Sweet Security adds one-click protection for vulnerable cloud workloads

Sweet Security has announced the release of Virtual Patching, a new capability that protects running cloud and AI applications from specific vulnerabilities the moment they are identified. Security teams can enforce protection in one click while engineering develops, tests, and deploys a permanent fix.

ThreatModeler NexusAI tracks architectural changes and proposes security updates

ThreatModeler has announced the launch of NexusAI, its new AI-powered threat modeling partner within the ThreatModeler Nexus platform. NexusAI helps enterprises automate more of the work involved in creating, analyzing, and maintaining threat models, enabling security teams to scale their impact without scaling manual effort.

IDENTOS PolicyArc gives AI agents task-specific, time-limited access

IDENTOS has announced that PolicyArc is now generally available. The new solution gives security, platform, and compliance teams a single place to define, enforce, and audit access policy across their applications. PolicyArc is built to solve how to safely extend access not just to people and services but to the AI agents now acting on their behalf.

AppGate gives OT supervisors live monitoring and session termination controls

AppGate has expanded its zero trust offering for operational technology (OT) with Session Governance capabilities that help critical infrastructure operators reduce third-party access risk, simplify compliance audits and protect operational uptime. The expansion builds on the ZTNA for OT offering AppGate introduced in March 2026. The initial release of AppGate ZTNA for OT controlled who could access critical systems. This release governs what happens during each session and gives supervisors the final say when activity moves outside the approved scope.