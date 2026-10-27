Cybersecurity jobs available right now: October 27, 2026

Cybersecurity Expert / Penetration Tester

Barrion | Sweden | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Expert / Penetration Tester, you will test web applications and APIs for authentication, authorisation, and business logic vulnerabilities. You’ll identify complex attack paths and validate findings.You’ll evaluate AI-driven security testing, investigate false positives and missed vulnerabilities, and develop scenarios that improve automated discovery.

Cloud Network Solution Architect

TAL | Australia | On-site – View job details

As a Cloud Network Solution Architect, you will design hybrid and multi-cloud connectivity, segmentation, routing, DNS, and traffic management, with redundancy, failover, and disaster recovery aligned with business continuity needs. You’ll embed access controls, encryption, data protection, and automated security guardrails.

Cyber Security Engineer

Bayer | India | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will resolve incidents for internal customers, implement requested changes in SAP Customer Data Cloud, and monitor platform availability and security events. You’ll take over support for applications and mobile apps after launch, customize screen sets, and manage customer identity migrations.

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Cybersecurity & Vulnerability Management Analyst

Network Designs | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Cybersecurity & Vulnerability Management Analyst, you will scan for vulnerabilities, analyze and prioritize findings, and coordinate remediation with technical teams through closure. You’ll assess configuration and patch compliance, support continuous monitoring, and develop security metrics, dashboards, reports, and remediation evidence.

Head of Security & Privacy Engineering

interface.ai | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Head of Security & Privacy Engineering, you will embed secure architecture, DevSecOps, and privacy by design across engineering, cloud infrastructure, products, and AI initiatives. You’ll guide secure AI deployment and responsible AI governance, support customer due diligence with cross-functional teams, and report security and privacy risks to leadership and the board.

ISSO

SierTeK | USA | On-site – View job details

As an ISSO, you will support cybersecurity across AFRL networks, standalone systems, and cloud environments. You’ll manage RMF compliance, maintain ATOs and eMASS packages, and keep security plans, assessments, inventories, and supporting documentation current.

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IT Cybersecurity Specialist

Social Security Administration | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As an IT Cybersecurity Specialist, you will protect SSA systems, networks, and data through risk assessment, access management, and security architecture. You’ll develop, test, and deploy security solutions to improve threat detection, incident response, data protection, and compliance.

Network Security Engineer

SiriusXM | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Network Security Engineer, you will manage and improve enterprise network architectures, firewalls, load balancers, VPNs, and security policies across global enterprise, broadcast, and data center networks. You’ll monitor and optimize security controls, resolve incidents with vendors and engineering teams, and meet service-level targets to minimize disruptions. You’ll automate firewall and policy management using security as code and approved tools.

Network & System Security Engineer

VINCI Energies | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Network & System Security Engineer, you will manage network security solutions, access controls and secure connectivity across IT and relevant OT environments. You will harden systems, monitor threats, investigate incidents and coordinate vulnerability remediation. You will also troubleshoot security issues, implement changes, collaborate with internal teams and vendors, and maintain technical documentation to support secure, reliable operations.

Security Engineer

The Phoenix Group | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Security Engineer, you will guide clients through SOC 2 and ISO 27001 audits and manage the firm’s internal compliance program in Vanta. You’ll build compliance roadmaps that support growth, fundraising, and IPO readiness, and maintain security policies aligned with applicable frameworks and regulations. You’ll investigate alerts, lead incident response and post-incident reviews, and manage vulnerabilities and penetration test remediation.

Senior Cyber Security Architect

M Group | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Security Architect, you will guide the delivery of network security, firewall, remote access, and Microsoft Security solutions. You’ll provide technical leadership during major incidents and operational changes, supporting testing, service transition, and handover. You’ll oversee vulnerability remediation, audit actions, compliance reviews, and security asset lifecycle management.

Senior Cyber Security Engineer

Brown and Caldwell | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Security Engineer, you will design, build, and automate security solutions across cloud and infrastructure environments. You’ll support BC employees with complex security issues, anticipate threats, and make practical decisions that balance security risks and business needs. You’ll develop and debug scripts, improve security processes, and tune SIEM integrations and alerts. You’ll investigate incidents and vulnerabilities, guide remediation, and strengthen zero-trust and least-privilege access through regular reviews.

Senior Cyber Security Specialist

Netafim | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Security Specialist, you will assess risks across projects, systems, and business initiatives, review new deployments and technology changes, and coordinate remediation of security findings. You’ll support vendor security reviews, third-party risk assessments, and audit and compliance activities.

Senior Product Cybersecurity Engineer – Platform Security

L3Harris Technologies | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Product Cybersecurity Engineer – Platform Security, you will assess, deploy, configure, and maintain cybersecurity technologies within the IPMS solution. You’ll identify and remediate vulnerabilities based on risk and impact, develop security tools and automation, and contribute to security-related code as needed.

Senior Security Engineer

Rainmaker Technology Corporation | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer, you will prioritize risks across systems, data flows, and access paths. Working with engineers, you’ll build secure AWS infrastructure, review application designs and code, and improve authentication and authorization. You’ll automate access management, secrets handling, and credential rotation, and integrate security checks into development and deployment.

SOC Team Lead

Revolutional | USA | On-site – View job details

As a SOC Team Lead, you will oversee incoming incident reports, assign and review analysts’ work, and ensure reports are accurately recorded, routed, and escalated on time. You’ll monitor approved channels and coordinate incident handling across SOC functions, client stakeholders, and authorized partners under client direction.