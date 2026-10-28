Upwind secures $400 million to protect AI across endpoints, code, and cloud

Upwind Security has raised $400 million in Series C funding to expand its cloud and AI security platform, bringing the company’s total funding to more than $800 million.

Bessemer Venture Partners led the round, with participation from all existing Upwind investors, including Greylock Partners, Cyberstarts, Craft, Salesforce Ventures, Alta Park, Picture Capital, Swish Ventures, Cerca Partners, TCV, Penny Jar, and Leaders Fund. Canapi Ventures joined as a new investor.

The funding comes less than nine months after Upwind announced its $250 million Series B. The company plans to use the capital to support product development and engineering growth.

“AI has a long reach within the enterprise environment, so we’re building AI Sensors for endpoints, Agents and Skills scanners and are reinventing our inventory graph,” said Amiram Shachar, Upwind’s CEO, in the announcement.

These developments will extend Upwind’s coverage across endpoints, code, and cloud environments. The company plans to broaden its capabilities in identity, data, and AI security.

AI agents support security teams

Upwind’s Blue, Red, and Green AI agents are designed to help security teams investigate threats, validate vulnerabilities, and address security findings. According to the company, customers are already using the agents.

The Blue Agent examines logs and other data sources to build a unified picture of an attack, supporting investigations and responses to exploitation attempts at runtime.

The Red Agent tests whether vulnerabilities and exposures can be exploited in a customer’s environment, helping teams prioritize issues based on those results.

The Green Agent identifies changes that could resolve large numbers of security findings across affected resources, helping teams address risks at scale.

Research into AI and cybersecurity

The company has also launched AI Labs for Cybersecurity, a research initiative focused on both current challenges and future security needs.

The initiative provides researchers with the infrastructure and freedom to explore four areas: AI security, agentic security, frontier models, systems, and benchmarks, and advanced AI systems.