Citrix expands oversight of autonomous browsing and AI agent activity

Citrix has announced new capabilities across Citrix SecurSpaces, Citrix SecurAccess and Citrix Platform Flex designed to help organizations securely deploy AI agents, govern AI-powered work and scale adoption across the enterprise. These updates include an expansion of Citrix SecurSpaces to a wider set of personas; new AI governance capabilities for Citrix SecurAccess; and a new credit-based model offering Citrix customers a more flexible way to consume Citrix solutions and services.

As AI evolves from conversational assistants into autonomous agents capable of interacting with enterprise systems and executing complex tasks, organizations are looking for ways to accelerate AI adoption without sacrificing security, visibility or control. Citrix is expanding its portfolio to help organizations govern AI agents, control which resources they can access, and maintain visibility into how AI-powered work is performed.

“The organizations that will benefit most from AI won’t be the ones that move the fastest. They’ll be the ones that can adapt the fastest,” said Hector Lima, president of Citrix. “That requires a foundation of visibility, governance, and control across users, applications, and AI agents. With these innovations across Citrix SecurSpaces, Citrix SecurAccess and a new credit-based licensing model that spans our Citrix portfolio, we’re helping customers build adaptive enterprises that can securely embrace AI, govern how work gets done, and evolve as business needs and technology continue to change.”

Citrix expands SecurSpaces to support agentic workloads for knowledge workers and AI engineers

Citrix is expanding Citrix SecurSpaces to support the deployment of AI agents for additional personas. Citrix SecurSpaces was originally designed to deliver cloud development environments, but as the rise of AI agents in the enterprise continues, Citrix is expanding the solution’s ability to support knowledge workers and AI engineers. Citrix SecurSpaces now enables organizations to provision, secure, and govern AI-powered workspaces across a broader range of employees, applications, and autonomous agentic workloads, including managed agents from providers such as Anthropic, OpenAI and more.

Autonomous AI agents are expanding what organizations can accomplish with artificial intelligence, from accessing enterprise information and using tools to executing complex tasks. Scaling these capabilities requires security, control, and governance to keep pace. Citrix SecurSpaces provides a centrally governed execution environment where employees and AI agents can securely interact with enterprise information, applications, AI models and services without requiring individual teams to build and secure their own infrastructure.

Organizations can centrally provision and manage AI-powered workspaces while maintaining control over policies, access and governance. Administrators gain visibility into workspace activity, resource access, security events, AI consumption and enterprise adoption through a common management layer designed to help organizations scale AI initiatives consistently across departments.

Within Citrix SecurSpaces, agents execute inside isolated environments with access only to the resources required for their assigned tasks. Agents can be deployed with restricted access to enterprise resources, while credential protection mechanisms keep sensitive application credentials outside the execution environment. Organizations define approved execution environments once and can deploy them repeatedly across teams while maintaining consistent governance and oversight.

To support this expansion, Citrix plans to release the Knowledge Worker Agent for Citrix SecurSpaces as open source under the Apache 2.0 license. The agent provides business teams with a conversational assistant that can work with documents, enterprise information and business systems within a governed environment where organizations determine which models, tools and data it can access.

Citrix expands SecurAccess portfolio with new AI governance capabilities

Agentic AI is scaling faster than many enterprises’ governance models. A recent Deloitte survey found that only 21% of enterprises have a mature governance model in place for agentic AI.1 As agents begin taking actions across business systems, organizations must consider a new set of security challenges. For example, an agent may inherit an employee’s full permissions, but a valid identity and approved application access are not enough to determine whether every action it attempts is appropriate for the task.

Citrix SecurAccess is designed to address this challenge by helping organizations set boundaries before an agent starts work. New capabilities coming to Citrix SecurAccess include:

Autonomous browsing activity detection: Citrix SecurAccess with Chrome Enterprise will be able to help determine when automation, rather than a person, is driving browser activity. Administrators will be able to choose how to respond, including monitoring activity, notifying users, recording sessions or blocking activity altogether.

Citrix SecurAccess with Chrome Enterprise will be able to help determine when automation, rather than a person, is driving browser activity. Administrators will be able to choose how to respond, including monitoring activity, notifying users, recording sessions or blocking activity altogether. Agentic access governance: Citrix SecurAccess ZTNA will become a policy control point that limits AI agents to only the tools and actions they need for a specific task through Model Context Protocol, rather than everything their user can access. For example, an agent asked to investigate a disputed supplier payment can review the relevant records but cannot approve or change payments, even if the employee who assigned the task can.

Citrix SecurAccess ZTNA will become a policy control point that limits AI agents to only the tools and actions they need for a specific task through Model Context Protocol, rather than everything their user can access. For example, an agent asked to investigate a disputed supplier payment can review the relevant records but cannot approve or change payments, even if the employee who assigned the task can. Session Insights with AI governance: Session Insights for Citrix SecurAccess with Chrome Enterprise already captures, analyzes and helps organizations understand browser activity from both users and autonomous agents. New AI capabilities will highlight potentially risky moments in a session, helping security teams investigate faster and keep an auditable record of how an agent used the authority it was given.

Citrix offers a consumption-based licensing model to give organizations flexibility

To help organizations adopt and scale these capabilities more flexibly, Citrix is introducing Citrix Platform Credits, a consumption-based licensing model that improves predictability and efficiency. The model enables Citrix customers to draw from a single credit pool across the lifecycle of their Citrix contract, allowing them to scale usage of Citrix solutions up or down based on evolving business needs.

This new model builds on Citrix’s May launch of its persona-based platform, Citrix Platform Flex, which has evolved from a credit-based model for managed services to self-hosted and self-managed deployments across Citrix’s entire portfolio. A shared pool of credits can be used across the broader Citrix Platform Flex portfolio, including virtual desktops and applications, secure access services, secure agentic workspaces, browser-based work, AI knowledge-work use cases, endpoint delivery technologies and additional platform services.

Rather than applying a single licensing model to every user, Platform Credits align consumption with how different workers consume technology resources. Task workers, knowledge workers, power users and developers often use applications, infrastructure, and compute resources in fundamentally different ways.

Platform Credits are designed to account for those differences by allowing organizations to adjust application resources by user personas, performance profiles and usage models as needs change. For example, a retail chain may allocate more credits to Citrix® DaaS desktops for sales and merchandising personas to deliver higher performance during peak holiday shopping season, then divert those credits to boost performance for accounting teams’ critical applications during tax filing season. Organizations can optimize their IT environments and stop paying for heavy resources across an entire population just to cover a few power users.

By connecting consumption to workforce requirements rather than a one-size-fits-all licensing model, Platform Credits give organizations the flexibility to adjust how resources are allocated as roles, usage patterns and operating needs evolve. Finance teams gain a predictable commercial framework, while IT teams gain visibility into how different personas consume resources across the platform. This combination of predictability, transparency and choice helps organizations adapt without renegotiating their technology environment each time business requirements change.