Cycurion Habit verifies threats and validates fixes before closing cases

Cycurion has launched Habit, an AI-driven security operations center (SOC) built to identify threats before they disrupt operations. The launch also marks Cycurion’s repositioning as a predictive cybersecurity company, built around a newly assembled team of former U.S. Intelligence Community and private-sector cyber experts.

Habit doesn’t chase alerts. It learns what normal looks like for every identity, device, and workload in a client’s environment, then goes after whatever breaks the pattern. It connects to the tools a client already runs (or deploys its own agent) to build a living baseline. When something deviates, AI-driven triage and 24/7 human analysts verify the threat is real, remediate it, and validate the fix before the case is closed.

Built-in offensive analysis studies the environment the way an attacker would, so the weaknesses it uncovers become forward intelligence rather than a post-incident forensic record. Where traditional SOC and MDR models mostly process alert volume, Habit focuses on the signals that matter and verifies each one is resolved, so organizations can act before threats become incidents.

“Everyone is trying to answer the alarm faster. We want to know which alarm matters before the attacker makes a move,” said L. Kevin Kelly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cycurion. “The answer is context, not speed. That is a different premise, and we have rebuilt the company and its team around it. We intend to be measured on disruption avoided, not alerts closed.”

Key capabilities of Habit include:

Continuous behavioral baselining of identities, endpoints, and workloads so normal gets a fingerprint and pattern breaks surface first.

AI-driven triage, verification, and remediation, with human analysts handling the judgments that require them, around the clock.

An on-demand AI red team that attacks the client’s own environment first (mapped to MITRE ATT&CK), surfaces weaknesses before an attacker finds them, and retests to confirm each fix held.

Unlimited incident response included, with no hourly or per-incident fees.

Integration with existing endpoint protection or the Habit agent, plus email security, backup for Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and AWS S3, and a security support inbox.

Habit is the first major product release in Cycurion’s predictive intelligence portfolio. Panoptic ranks exposure and risk by asset, threat vector, and exploitability. Fathom, targeted for early 2027, unifies intelligence, telemetry, and operations into one predictive view of the attacks forming against the systems a client cannot afford to lose. Habit is designed for existing managed-security clients, public-sector agencies, and commercial organizations that want product capabilities combined with 24/7 human oversight.

“Automating workflows around alerts that are mostly noise just gets you to the wrong answer faster,” said Danny White, Chief Product Officer of Cycurion. “We are building the view that lets our clients move first. Security is a behavior problem, so we named the product after one. Signatures catch what someone has already seen. Habits catch what is different.”

Cycurion already operates a 24/7 security operations center and, through its portfolio companies, has delivered more than 2,000 engagements across more than 30 agencies over 15+ years. Habit brings that operational experience into a product designed to scale from small and midsize businesses to demanding public-sector environments.