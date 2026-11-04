Descope Envoy brings AI agent authentication to consumer apps

Descope has announced Envoy, a set of capabilities that gives personal AI agents a delegated sign-in path alongside a consumer app’s existing authentication flows. Consumer companies can now accept agents as first-class users—with their own identities, permissions, and approval flows—without rebuilding their identity stack. GoFundMe, You.com, GoodRx, and Composio are among several launch and design partners for Envoy who will work alongside Descope to improve Envoy in the months to come.

Personal agents have reached consumer scale in record time. Meta’s Muse passed 5 million downloads by the end of September, growing faster in its early months than ChatGPT, Grok, or Claude. The commerce rails underneath are being adopted quickly as well: OpenAI’s Instant Checkout runs for roughly 900 million weekly active users, and Shopify is activating agentic storefronts for more than a million merchants. Shoppers are now asking an AI assistant to find a product, confirm the size, and place the order.

When that agent arrives at a company’s website, the company currently has two sub-optimal options:

Block the agent. Amazon blocked Muse in September, and JPMorgan Chase blocked outside agents including Muse and Instinct from directly accessing customer accounts in October. Blocking is a reasonable short-term response for companies with existing brand recognition, but it becomes harder to sustain as more customers route their shopping, travel, and account management through an agent. Businesses that aren’t Amazon or JPMorgan risk giving up revenue to competitors that found a way to accept agents.

Amazon blocked Muse in September, and JPMorgan Chase blocked outside agents including Muse and Instinct from directly accessing customer accounts in October. Blocking is a reasonable short-term response for companies with existing brand recognition, but it becomes harder to sustain as more customers route their shopping, travel, and account management through an agent. Businesses that aren’t Amazon or JPMorgan risk giving up revenue to competitors that found a way to accept agents. Let the agent sign in as the customer. The agent collects the customer’s password and one-time code, signs in, and the site sees what looks like an ordinary human login. Nothing in the session records that an agent was involved, which means the business is dealing with impersonation rather than delegation. When an order goes wrong or a fraud rule gets enforced, the logs will point at the human customer, and the business will likely have to absorb the cost through disputed orders, returns, and support volume.

A standard is taking shape for how delegated access for personal agents should work. Meta and Sierra published Personal Agent Protocol (Poppy) draft 0.1 in October, which gives a business a way to publish what its agent-facing endpoints are, verify the identity of the agent making the request, and issue a session that is cryptographically bound to that agent for the length of the interaction.

Envoy gives consumer site developers an abstraction layer to support agents alongside human users without taking on the burden of implementing Poppy or keeping up with the specification as it evolves. Capabilities in Envoy include:

Personal Agent Protocol support , which lets businesses accept agent traffic without implementing the Poppy protocol draft themselves. Descope handles discovery, agent identification through Client ID Metadata Documents with no pre-registration required, session tokens bound to the agent’s key with Demonstrated Proof of Possession (DPoP), and all three Poppy sign-in types.

, which lets businesses accept agent traffic without implementing the Poppy protocol draft themselves. Descope handles discovery, agent identification through Client ID Metadata Documents with no pre-registration required, session tokens bound to the agent’s key with Demonstrated Proof of Possession (DPoP), and all three Poppy sign-in types. Granular agent permissions , which let businesses define exactly what an agent may and may not do on a customer’s account using Rich Authorization Requests (RAR). For example, a shopping agent can browse the catalog and place orders while remaining unable to touch account settings or payment methods, with the duration of any elevated access set by the business.

, which let businesses define exactly what an agent may and may not do on a customer’s account using Rich Authorization Requests (RAR). For example, a shopping agent can browse the catalog and place orders while remaining unable to touch account settings or payment methods, with the duration of any elevated access set by the business. Out-of-band approval for sensitive actions , using Client-Initiated Backchannel Authentication (CIBA). For example, an agent that finds a flight overnight can hold the fare and send an approval request showing the airline, the times, and the total, which the customer can approve from their phone the next morning.

, using Client-Initiated Backchannel Authentication (CIBA). For example, an agent that finds a flight overnight can hold the fare and send an approval request showing the airline, the times, and the total, which the customer can approve from their phone the next morning. Delegation instead of impersonation, which keeps the customer and the acting agent distinct in every token and log entry. This distinction means that a company can revoke an agent’s access without signing the customer out.

Augmentation instead of replacement, which lets Envoy run alongside the customer identity stack a company already has.

“Every login page on the internet was built on the assumption that a person is on the other side, but that assumption no longer holds true,” said Slavik Markovich, CEO of Descope. “Consumer apps can either block agents or let them sign in as humans, but neither approach works in the long term. We believe the Personal Agent Protocol is doing for consumer agents what MCP did for enterprise tools, and are excited to announce Envoy to give consumer apps an easy, standards-based way to accept agent logins.”

“Every donation on GoFundMe is an act of trust, so when an agent acts for someone, we need to know exactly who is giving and who is acting for them,” said Arnie Katz, Chief Product and Technology Officer of GoFundMe. “Envoy will keep the person and the agent distinct in every session, limit what an agent can do, and ask the user to approve donations from their phone. We’re proud to be working with Descope to help build that future responsibly, on open standards and in service of our customers.”

“More and more, people will ask a personal agent to find the lowest price on a prescription, compare pharmacies, and line up savings before they reach the counter. That’s where consumer healthcare is headed, and we want GoodRx to be ready for it,” said Nitin Shingate, CTO of GoodRx. “Descope has been a trusted partner for us, and expanding that partnership to support AI agents lets us welcome them as first-class users. Agents get clear, limited permissions for pricing information, and our users stay in control of their actions.”

Alongside Envoy, Descope has also published a Poppy SDK for AI agent builders. This zero-dependency Typescript SDK enables any AI agent to easily become compatible with the Personal Agent Protocol, with Descope handling discovery, client metadata document generation, session management, DPoP API calls, and other elements required by the spec. Together, Envoy and the Poppy SDK help both consumer apps and AI agents adopt patterns for secure, delegated access.