Cybersecurity jobs available right now: November 10, 2026

Application Security Engineer

ONE ZERO BANK | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As an Application Security Engineer, you will work with developers to build security into the software development lifecycle. You will use security reviews and threat modeling to find vulnerabilities in web and mobile apps, APIs, CI/CD pipelines, and the software supply chain, then help developers fix them. You will automate security controls and build internal tools, including AI-powered tools for code and security analysis.

CISO

Obsidian Security | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a CISO, you will lead Obsidian’s global security strategy, own the security budget, and advise the board and executives on cyber risk. You will build and lead teams responsible for product and cloud security, threat detection, vulnerability management, and incident response. You will embed security into product development, establish AI governance, oversee vendor and acquisition security reviews, and represent Obsidian in customer reviews and industry forums.

CISO

Transdev North America | USA | On-site – View job details

As a CISO, you will lead the cybersecurity program for IT, operational technology, and critical infrastructure. You will set security policies, oversee risk, compliance, and control effectiveness, and lead incident response, recovery, and regulatory reporting. You will advise leadership and coordinate with the CIO, host railroads, service providers, and government agencies.

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Cloud Security Engineer

Avrioc Technologies | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Cloud Security Engineer, you will design and secure AWS and Azure landing zones, enforce governance, and implement identity and network controls. You will provision infrastructure as code and automate security and compliance checks in CI/CD pipelines. You will monitor cloud threats, investigate incidents, and work with engineering teams to remediate vulnerabilities and address root causes.

Cyber Defence Incident Manager

Vodafone | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Defence Incident Manager, you will coordinate global security teams and oversee incident containment, eradication, and remediation. You will assess cyber risk and make quick decisions under pressure to minimise the impact of incidents.

Cyber Security Operations Specialist

MNP | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Operations Specialist, you will investigate alerts, hunt for threats, and use digital forensics to assess, contain, and remediate incidents. You will document findings, improve response procedures and monitoring tools, and work with IT teams to remediate vulnerabilities. You will also manage security awareness training and testing and resolve security requests in ServiceNow.

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Cyber Threat Intelligence Researcher

NextLink Group | Belgium | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Threat Intelligence Researcher, you will use commercial, open-source, and internal intelligence to analyze priority threat actors, track their infrastructure and tools, and identify emerging attack techniques. You will automate intelligence collection and analysis with Python and queries, and map adversary behavior to MITRE ATT&CK.

Embedded Security Engineer

Skild AI | USA | On-site – View job details

As an Embedded Security Engineer, you will assess critical assets, keep threat models current, and investigate vulnerabilities in key software components. You will work with engineering teams to meet security requirements, implement and test fixes, and lead penetration tests and red team exercises.

ISSO SE-3

Odyssey | USA | On-site – View job details

As an ISSO SE-3, you will support information system security across multiple sites for an Advanced Programs Developmental Test & Evaluation laboratory. You will maintain DoD Risk Management Framework documentation and authorization packages, assess NIST controls, review Windows and Linux audit logs, and monitor compliance with system security plans. You will coordinate system changes with the ISSM and Authorizing Official and initiate corrective actions for incidents and vulnerabilities.

IT Security Compliance and Assurance Manager

Wolters Kluwer | India | Hybrid – View job details

As an IT Security Compliance and Assurance Manager, you will assess security controls and evidence against frameworks such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and NIST SP 800-53. You will prepare for internal and external audits, report findings and residual risks, and track corrective actions. You will advise stakeholders on compliance requirements and work with the Policies and Standards team to strengthen controls.

Product Security Engineer

Nominal | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Product Security Engineer, you will lead threat modeling and design reviews, own security scanning in CI/CD and the DAST program, and coordinate penetration tests. You will set secure development standards, mentor engineers, and drive vulnerability remediation across product teams.

SIEM Detection Engineer

Zama | USA | Remote – View job details

As a SIEM Detection Engineer, you will evaluate and lead Zama’s migration to a SIEM with longer log retention and better monitoring and alerting. You will integrate log sources, tune detections, hunt for threats with a focus on the crypto ecosystem, and automate triage and evidence collection. You will serve as an on-call first responder, lead complex incidents and post-incident reviews, and work with engineering teams to close monitoring gaps.

Senior Cybersecurity Engineer

Fexco | Ireland | Hybryd – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Engineer, you will secure Azure and other cloud environments using infrastructure as code and build and tune threat detections in Palo Alto Cortex XSIAM. You will lead complex incident investigations and remediation, oversee vulnerability management, and improve security operations through automation and better playbooks. You will mentor engineers and analysts, embed security into project delivery, and report on risk and maturity to the CISO.

Senior Information Security Specialist

Ministry of Justice | New Zealand | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Information Security Specialist, you will lead the Ministry’s identity and access security work, covering identity governance, Access Packages, cloud app registrations, authentication, and privileged access. You will handle operational security requests and respond to incidents, including escalations. You will bring strong identity and access management experience in a cybersecurity or security operations environment.

Senior SOC Analyst

Colossus Technologies Group | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior SOC Analyst, you will detect and investigate threats to electric grid operations using SIEM, endpoint and network monitoring, and digital forensics. You will lead response to complex incidents across IT, OT, and engineering teams and use threat modeling to improve detection rules and automated playbooks. You will also mentor junior analysts, coordinate security exercises, and implement SOC projects.

Senior Vulnerability Management & SOAR Engineer

New Balance | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Vulnerability Management & SOAR Engineer, you will lead the enterprise vulnerability management program from discovery and risk-based prioritization through remediation and verification. You will coordinate responses to critical and actively exploited vulnerabilities, manage exceptions, and report on risk reduction. You will also build SOAR playbooks and integrations to automate triage, ticketing, and remediation tracking.