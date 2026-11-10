Firefox free VPN drops its 50GB launch cap until January 31

Mozilla has removed the data limit on the free VPN built into Firefox. Firefox users in supported regions get unlimited browsing on desktop and Android once they sign in with a Mozilla account.

The VPN shipped with Firefox 149 in March with a 50GB monthly cap. That is plenty for reading and ordinary browsing, but someone streaming video through the browser can use it up fast. The VPN protects traffic inside Firefox and nothing else on the device. Mail clients, chat apps and anything else running next to the browser still use the normal connection. Mozilla says iOS support is coming but hasn’t given a date.

Turning it on takes a Mozilla account. On desktop the VPN sits in the toolbar, and on Android it’s under Settings > VPN. At launch it covered the U.S., U.K., Germany and France. To protect apps outside the browser, Mozilla sells Mozilla VPN as a separate paid subscription.