Photos: IRISSCON 2026 cybercrime conference

IRISSCON 2026, the annual cybercrime conference organized by IRISSCERT, took place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on November 11. The all-day event gives attendees a look at the cyber threats businesses are facing right now, along with practical advice on how organizations can respond to them. Help Net Security was there, and here’s a look at the day.

Visitors at IRISSCON 2026

Selena Larson, staff threat researcher at Proofpoint, shared insight about GenAI use in email-borne attacks

The BH Consulting team and Craig Balding, founder & CEO of Threatspotting

Dr. Nicola Fox Hamilton, cyberpsychology researcher and lecturer in IADT, talked about the psychology behind phishing and scams

Networking and waiting for the talks

Alex Hitchen, senior engineer at Huntress Labs, gave advice on shutting cyber criminals down before they cash out

Representatives of the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau

Michael (Jock) Mullen, Detective Superintendent, explained the workings of the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau and urged victims to report cyber incidents and cyber crime

Full house at a talk

Craig Balding, founder & CEO of Threatspotting, talked about AI agents, sandboxing and other ways of constraining them