Fake GTA 6 download goes after Steam logins and crypto wallet data

Cynet researchers followed a “GTA 6 EXE file download” link from a Google Colab notebook to a ZIP archive and found a WARDEN Stealer loader inside. The malware takes saved passwords, browser cookies, Steam and Roblox credentials, and cryptocurrency wallet data from the machine it runs on.

A Google Colab notebook promotes a fake GTA 6 executable download (Source: Cynet)

Grand Theft Auto VI launches November 19 with no PC version. Any site offering a PC installer is offering something other than the game. People searching for early access or a leaked build are the target, and this sample shows how much work the lure puts into keeping them clicking.

The installer tells you to turn off your defenses

The Colab link led to a page called “Windows Software Hub,” which showed a version number, a download count, and “Virus Free,” “Secure,” and “Verified” badges. The page advertised a 72 MB download. The archive held a 796 KB executable and a 1 KB README. A download page and a file manager measure different things, so the size mismatch proves little by itself. The README proves more: it tells the user to run the file as administrator, click past a security warning, and add an antivirus exclusion if the file is blocked.

The binary contains no game engine, no game assets, and no Rockstar signatures. It checks whether it is running in a virtual machine or sandbox, injects code into browser processes, replaces cryptocurrency addresses copied to the clipboard, and can download more malware.

What to block

Cynet named uroker[.]casa as the probable command-and-control server, which is the machine the stealer reports back to. The company published SHA-256 hashes for the executable and the README. It also listed 104.21.75[.]176 but warned against blocking that address because it is a shared Cloudflare IP.