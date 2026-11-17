Apple has introduced more granular permissions and greater transparency for Device Control and Data Access, and Full Disk Access in macOS 27.3 beta 2, following its earlier announcement of additional controls.

The company previously warned that some developers were using Full Disk Access in ways that could expose files, emails, messages, and browsing history without users fully understanding the risks. Apple said increasingly capable and autonomous AI agents would heighten those risks.

Device Control and Data Access has been split into two settings: System & App Protection Override and Accessibility. Users grant permissions by selecting the requesting app from a list, with guidance encouraging them to restrict access to the apps or folders their workflows require.

The update helps users understand what granting full permissions allows apps to access or control. They can require apps to ask each time they need access, while a new indicator shows when an app controls another through System & App Protection Override.

The new indicator has drawn the most attention from early testers on Reddit. Several of them reported that a reminder appears in the menu bar whenever an app uses system-level control, and that there is no way to dismiss it.

One user wrote that they understand the need for warnings but want an option to hide them. “It’s super annoying, especially for apps I’ve already granted permission, like window management apps.”

“Developers should be prepared to adjust how they onboard users and make sure their apps can gracefully handle having access to only a limited set of folders or apps when utilizing these APIs,” the company wrote.

The changes apply to new permission requests. Existing permissions remain valid.

Developers of disk backup apps using Full Disk Access and assistive technology apps using Accessibility can request entitlements to preserve pre–macOS 27.3 behavior for new installations. Apple said known apps currently retain their existing behavior without an entitlement, with further entitlement details to follow.