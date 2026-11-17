Cybersecurity Architect

Peraton | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Architect, you will integrate security into DevSecOps, implement and maintain security controls, and manage ATO packages in accordance with DoD, DAF and customer requirements. You will develop security plans and procedures, assess risks, and apply expertise in systems, networks and incident response to address complex cybersecurity challenges.

Cyber Security Engineer

Rozmith | USA | Remote – No longer accepting applications

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will secure client environments, manage security tools, and harden endpoint, cloud, email and identity systems. You will develop detections, automate response, lead incident remediation and threat hunting, and manage vulnerabilities. You will embed security into DevOps, implement data and AI controls, support compliance and audits, maintain documentation, and coach analysts.

Head of Corporate Security

Island | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Head of Corporate Security, you will define Island’s corporate security strategy, build and lead the team, and oversee endpoint, identity, network, cloud and collaboration security. You will lead compliance and audits, strengthen security awareness, establish AI governance, and use Island’s platform internally to inform product improvements.

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Head of Cyber Security

ABB | India | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As a Head of Cyber Security, own PCP’s product cybersecurity strategy, processes and governance across R&D. You will coordinate priorities with development leaders, embed security requirements across product lines, and ensure products meet applicable regulations and customer expectations.

IT Cybersecurity Specialist

Tennessee Valley Public Power Association | USA | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As an IT Cybersecurity Specialist, you will implement and maintain security controls, monitor threats, respond to incidents, and coordinate risk assessments and vulnerability remediation across IT environments. You will maintain security policies and documentation, review technology changes, support disaster recovery and security awareness, and communicate risks and improvements.

Information Security Engineer

Georgia Ports Authority | USA | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Engineer, you will configure and maintain firewalls, security monitoring, web filtering and remote access systems. You will support hybrid email, Active Directory, Entra ID, domain controllers and mobile device management. You will monitor and report security incidents, document system changes, maintain security documentation, and support security awareness while following company policies and standards.

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Information Security Lead

BOA Technology | USA | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Lead, you will help develop BOA’s security strategy, assess program maturity, and oversee security policies, risk management, access governance and vendor risk. You will coordinate audits, support SOX compliance, and lead vulnerability management, security awareness and incident response.

Penetration Tester

Foodstuffs North Island | New Zealand | Hybrid – View job details

As a Penetration Tester, you will test networks, applications, cloud platforms and retail environments, and conduct red- and purple-team exercises to assess security controls and detection capabilities. You will document vulnerabilities, recommend practical fixes, verify remediation, and advise teams on security risks.

Principal Cybersecurity Engineer

Fidelity Investments | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Principal Cybersecurity Engineer, you will own and operate Fidelity’s HashiCorp Vault platform, providing secrets management for over 5,000 applications. You will develop secure access capabilities, maintain production reliability, and manage monitoring, upgrades, capacity and disaster readiness. You will automate CI/CD processes, analyse operational metrics, and contribute to Agile planning and continuous improvement.

Security Analyst

WFI International | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Security Analyst, you will monitor security alerts, investigate threats, respond to incidents, and maintain security tools across endpoint, network and cloud environments. You will manage access controls, assess vulnerabilities, coordinate remediation, and strengthen Microsoft 365 security and data protection.

Security Engineer, GTIG TCR

Google | United Kingdom | Remote – View job details

As a Security Engineer, GTIG TCR, you will reverse engineer malware, analyse its configurations and command-and-control protocols, and build tools to track threat infrastructure. You will correlate data to identify threat actor activity and develop strategies to track and disrupt it.

Senior ISSO

Valiant Solutions | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Senior ISSO, you will oversee security compliance for assigned systems, review technical architectures, and coordinate NIST 800-53 control implementation throughout the ATO and system development lifecycles. You will maintain security documentation, support audits, oversee vendor compliance, and guide stakeholders on security requirements. You will also respond to incidents, assess vulnerabilities, and track patching, hardening and remediation.

Senior Security Engineer

Aivot Labs | Finland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer, you will secure Azure infrastructure, manage monitoring and audit trails, and automate security controls through Terraform and development pipelines. You will work with developers on secure architecture, code reviews and AI-assisted security checks.

Senior Security Engineer, AI Security

Amazon | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer, AI Security, you will secure AI/ML systems through security reviews, threat modeling, secure design and penetration testing. You will lead security projects, develop testing methods and automation, and guide teams on secure development practices.

Senior Security Engineer (DevSecOps)

ai71 | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer (DevSecOps), you will own security for AI products across SaaS, on-premises and air-gapped Kubernetes environments. You will review designs, harden infrastructure, build security checks into CI pipelines, and work with developers to prioritise vulnerabilities and automate patching. You will implement zero-trust controls, coordinate penetration testing, support compliance, and respond to incidents with the managed SOC.

Vulnerability Researcher/Reverse Engineer

Gormat | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Vulnerability Researcher/Reverse Engineer, you will reverse engineer software, firmware and hardware, discover vulnerabilities through fuzzing and code analysis, and develop proof-of-concept exploits to validate findings.