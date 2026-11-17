NATO’s Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) gives NATO’s core institutions access to OpenAI’s cybersecurity models to help protect Allied networks. NATO has used up to 300 billion raw input and output tokens a month. Access comes through Daybreak, OpenAI’s program for vetted defenders doing authorized work like reviewing code, chasing suspicious activity and testing fixes.

The exposure sits in software that European institutions run every day. ENISA, the EU’s cyber agency, used OpenAI models to find four vulnerabilities in software used across EU institutions, and fixes are out for all four.

ENISA and CERT-EU reviewed 27 software projects using several frontier models, OpenAI’s among them, along with tools such as the Codex security plug-in. Maintainers assessed 88 potential issues and confirmed 95% of them as real.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation uses Daybreak to defend civilian infrastructure. France’s ANSSI and national agencies in Germany and Poland also have access. At NATO’s 2026 Crossed Swords exercise, run by the CCDCOE, participants built and tested AI agents for cyber operations in Daybreak, with an emphasis on keeping humans in charge.

“As we scale adoption, we will build a deeper understanding of token consumption, usage patterns and the underlying economics of AI models. This insight will help us optimise costs, evaluate competing solutions and make informed procurement decisions,” said NCIA general manager Dr Dylan Browne.

CERT Polska used OpenAI models to help find six vulnerabilities in MikroTik RouterOS, the operating system on MikroTik’s network gear. Its researchers directed the work and checked findings on real systems. MikroTik released fixes, and CERT Polska confirmed they stop the attacks it had seen.

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