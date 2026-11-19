Scammers are using the GTA 6 launch to steal Google passwords, sell game keys that may never arrive, and get players to connect crypto wallets. Stefan Dasic, a senior malware research engineer at Malwarebytes, tracked the lures. They range from fake giveaways to a phone app that mostly serves ads.

The free copy that wants your password

One site promises GTA VI to every visitor who meets its “promotion terms.” It then asks them to sign in with Google “to complete verification.” The button loads a convincing copy of Google’s sign-in page, hosted on the scam domain. The site’s FAQ points out that its landing page has no password field. The password field is one click away.

That matters because a Google account often unlocks YouTube, Drive and saved passwords. It can also be used to reset gaming accounts tied to the same email.

Codes that pay someone else

The most common lure Malwarebytes found was the free code generator. Visitors are told to “finish the required sponsored offers to complete qualification.” Each survey or app install goes through affiliate links that can earn the operator a commission, and the code never shows up. The live counters and chat feeds are built into the page itself. One page claimed 43 of 300 codes were left today.

A Limited Access Program promising complimentary GTA VI access codes (Source: Malwarebytes)

A phone app full of ads

GTA VI has no Android or iOS version. Malwarebytes downloaded one “GTA 6 APK” anyway. It turned out to be a 36.8 MB Unity app built around advertising code and signed by an individual developer. The same file first appeared in March 2024 and has been uploaded more than 1,700 times under more than 90 names. In a sandbox, the app could delete files, checked for debugging tools, and read the phone’s carrier and country code.

The researchers are careful here. Some of that behavior is common in aggressive ad software, so what they found is an app you can’t trust, short of confirmed malware.

Wallets and merch

Several crypto tokens borrow the game’s name and art. One site sells the game for $50 or one SOL, and both buttons open a wallet connection window. Approving the request that follows can let the site move more than the price of a game. A shop selling a €76.95 “GTA6 Drink Dispenser” uses a product image with a watermark showing it was made with OpenAI tools.