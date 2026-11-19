Microsoft made Azure Linux 4 generally available. The company is offering its in-house Linux distribution as a general-purpose server OS for customer virtual machines and scale sets. Customers pay for the Azure compute underneath and no additional OS licensing fee.

The same distribution already runs on millions of cores across Azure services, including Azure Kubernetes Service, App Service and Azure Cosmos DB. A team that runs one distro on VMs, another on Kubernetes nodes and a third in container images, each patched on a different calendar, can put all three on one.

What ships

Azure Linux is derived from Fedora and uses RPM packages. Azure Linux is not designed for desktop use or GUI applications.

Version 4 ships Linux kernel 6.18 LTS, the dnf5 package manager, systemd 258, glibc 2.42, RPM 6.0, Python 3.14 and OpenSSL 3.5. OpenSSL 3.5 adds support for post-quantum cryptography, which is encryption meant to hold up against future quantum computers. SELinux, a kernel feature that limits what each process can touch, is on by default, and drivers are signed.

Containers with no shell

Container images come in three types. All are built from the same supply chain as the VMs and hosted on Microsoft Artifact Registry. Core images let teams install any package. Runtime images come set up for Python, Node.js, Java or .NET. Distroless images strip out the shell and the package manager. That shrinks what an attacker can use after getting in, and also what an engineer can use to debug a live container.

Several security vendors support the release. “Palo Alto Networks and AquaSec provide workload and container protection capabilities; Qualys helps teams identify vulnerabilities and monitor compliance; and Upwind and Wiz bring runtime visibility and cloud context to help prioritize security risks. NVIDIA broadens options for GPU-accelerated AI and compute-intensive workloads,” said Jim Perrin, Azure Linux Program Lead for Microsoft, wrote.

Azure Linux 4 is available on GitHub.