Physicists at the National Institute of Standards and Technology have used entangled photons to confirm that a party was physically where it claimed to be. NIST physicist Krister Shalm and an international team ran a quantum position verification protocol inside a research building in Boulder, Colorado, and closed loopholes that had left earlier quantum location schemes open to cheating.

NIST researchers Krister Shalm (left) and Marty Stevens use optical components to guide entangled photons into an optical fiber. Credit: Riley Wilson/NIST

A stolen password works from any laptop on the planet. A location check would tie access to a room. If the method scales, a system could refuse a command, such as a $50 million wire transfer, unless it came from a terminal inside the right building. Scott Glancy, a NIST physicist on the study, put real-world use at more than a decade out, because researchers are still building the tools to share quantum information across large networks.

How the test catches an impostor

The protocol uses two trusted stations, called verifiers, and a third party, the prover, whose location is in question. The team placed the verifiers 195 meters apart, linked by electrical cables and optical fiber run through the building’s corridors, with the prover’s claimed position between them.

One verifier makes a pair of entangled photons, particles linked so that measuring one reveals the matching property of the other. It keeps one and sends the other to the prover. Both verifiers then send random numbers timed to reach the claimed spot at the same moment, and the prover uses them to decide how to measure the photon’s polarization, the direction its electric field oscillates.

Two rules of physics catch the cheater. The first is the speed of light: nothing beats it, so a prover who’s actually somewhere else can’t get an answer back in time. The second is the no-cloning theorem, which says you can’t copy quantum information without disturbing it. If a cheater copies the photon’s information to share with accomplices, the correlations the verifiers check for disappear, and the copying gives the cheat away.

The team repeated the exchange millions of times over a few minutes, then ran a loophole-free Bell test, a statistical check that the photons are more closely correlated than classical physics allows. Because the instructions are random, a cheater cannot guess them and send an early answer. Any device error or tampering makes the test fail, and a pass confirms the quantum equipment worked as intended, so the verifiers do not have to take the prover’s hardware on faith.

“Our results show how digital security can instead be anchored to the physical world,” said Shalm. “Gaining access to a system can only be done by someone who can prove they are in a particular location — such as a bank — thwarting remote would-be hackers.”

Still a lab result

The 195-meter span sits inside one building. Glancy said a working system will need high-fidelity quantum networks that share entangled photons between the two ends of a transaction. The experiment also leaned on NIST’s superconducting nanowire single-photon detectors, which captured nearly every photon. Miss too many, and even an honest prover cannot pass the Bell test.

Scientists have pursued quantum position verification for decades. Shalm called the experiment “the first complete demonstration of such a protocol.”