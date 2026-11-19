Ransomware and extortion gangs claimed about 718 victims a month through October 2026, according to threat intelligence firm ZeroFox, up from roughly 573 a month in 2025. Between early 2025 and early 2026, public dark web listings selling access to hacked corporate networks fell from about 620 a quarter to about 370.

Those listings worked as an early warning. A broker advertising a foothold in a company’s network could signal that a ransomware crew was next. The researchers say the drop very likely does not reflect less crime. The brokers took those sales off public forums and into private channels, where they’re much harder to watch.

The counts keep climbing

The researchers logged at least 2,381 incidents in the third quarter of 2026, the highest quarter in their records and about 14 percent above the previous high of 2,091, set in late 2025. October alone added 852. By the end of October, the 2026 total had already passed all of 2025, which was itself a record year.

These are victims the gangs claimed, usually on leak sites built to pressure companies into paying. The researchers expect unverified or exaggerated leak claims to become routine in 2027. A company name on a leak site is a lead that still needs confirming.

Qilin was the most active group, with at least 1,104 of the 7,239 incidents logged through November 2, or about 15 percent. The Gentlemen followed with 935. The researchers expect growth in 2027 to come from more groups entering the business. North America stayed the most targeted region, but its share slipped from about 59 percent in the second half of 2025 to 46 to 48 percent each month since July 2026, while Asia-Pacific and South America hit their highest shares since at least early 2024.

Where the brokers went

Initial access brokers are the middlemen of the ransomware economy. They break in, then sell the foothold to whoever will run the attack. Over the past year and a half they lost their main storefronts: authorities seized the XSS forum in July 2025 and RAMP in January 2026, and LeakBase went down in March 2026. Brokers moved deals into private channels, with the encrypted messenger Tox the most common choice, and some ransomware groups appear to be handling access themselves.

Prices split along the way. Basic access that averaged about $1,427 in early 2023 sold for under $500 by the third quarter of 2026. Domain administrator credentials, the keys to a company’s Windows network, averaged about $8,000. The cheap end now trades like bulk goods. The expensive end moves through relationships the researchers expect to stay private.

What to watch now

The goods are changing too. The researchers expect more listings for session tokens, the pass a browser holds after a user has logged in and cleared multifactor authentication. A stolen token lets an attacker walk in without logging in at all. They also expect access to vendors and integration providers to sell at a premium, since one compromise can reach many customers.

That pattern has already played out. Between August 2025 and June 2026, actors using the ShinyHunters name compromised OAuth tokens at Salesloft Drift, Gainsight and Klue, then reached customers’ Salesforce data through authorized sessions that sign-in monitoring did not flag.

If your program leans on dark web monitoring to catch a breach early, expect it to see less in 2027. The useful checks are closer to home. Which vendors have standing tokens into your SaaS tools? Would you notice a session that looks off? And when someone calls the help desk asking for a password reset, how does your team know who’s really on the line? That last one is getting tested. Malicious voice phishing attempts over Microsoft Teams reached nearly 10 times their mid-2025 weekly level by mid-2026.