Most organizations can’t quickly get secure management access to their own critical network infrastructure once the primary network goes down. Opengear surveyed 514 CIOs and CISOs and only a small share said they could get that access immediately or close to it.

That gap bites hardest during a ransomware attack or a bad update, the moments when someone has to log in, cut off what’s compromised and bring services back. If the only path to the equipment runs over the network that just failed, recovery waits until an engineer can get there in person. The CrowdStrike outage in July 2024 showed what that looks like at scale, with millions of Windows machines that had to be fixed one at a time, largely by hand.

Getting in is only the start. The researchers point out that teams still have to triage the incident, find where the problem sits and decide how to respond, and the sooner they have access, the sooner that work begins. One answer is out-of-band management, a separate connection to the equipment that stays up when the main network goes down.

Teams expect to contain attacks but can’t get in fast

The researchers sorted respondents into two groups based on how well they could recover remotely, how often they tested that, and how much they relied on sending engineers onsite. Even the better-prepared group had trouble with speed. Among them, 93% were confident they could isolate compromised systems during a cyber incident while keeping access to everything else. Only 15% of that same group said they could get secure management access right away if the primary network failed.

Ninety-three percent expect to contain an attacker. Fifteen percent can get in quickly. Isolating a compromised system means reaching it first, and every figure here is self-reported, so the confidence is the softer of the two numbers.

AI and edge projects are stalling

The problem grows as companies push computing out to more places. Edge infrastructure, meaning equipment in branch offices and other remote locations, often sits well beyond easy physical reach. Nearly three in four respondents said their organization had delayed, scaled back or paused at least one AI, edge or distributed infrastructure project in the past year over concerns about resilience, remote access or recovery.

The better-prepared group reported this almost as often as everyone else, so experience with resilience doesn’t make the problem go away. In both groups, fewer than a third had secure remote access and recovery in place before those systems went live.

Test with the network off

About one in six organizations in each group said they don’t formally test network resilience at all. Fewer than one in four respondents said their organizations consider resilience from a project’s first planning stage. Teams that plan access that early have a second way in already installed when an incident hits.

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