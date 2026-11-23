The Debian project released Debian 13.8, the eighth update to its stable “trixie” series. It mainly carries security fixes, plus corrections for a few serious bugs, and it bundles advisories Debian had already published separately.

If you run trixie, here is what to check. The security table runs from DSA-6408 to DSA-6629 (a DSA is a Debian Security Advisory). It covers Chromium, Firefox ESR, OpenJDK 25, nginx, BIND 9, Dovecot, rsync, PostgreSQL 17 and the Linux kernel. Chromium is the package the table lists most often. A second table lists 122 packages with bugfixes, among them security fixes in glibc, grub2, MariaDB, intel-microcode and sssd.

ClamAV, the open-source antivirus scanner, moved to a new upstream stable release with fixes for 13 CVEs. Other packages got smaller repairs: build failures, Thunderbird 153 compatibility and updated tzdata time zone data.

Existing installs get 13.8 by upgrading packages from an HTTP mirror, and old trixie install media still works. If you already pull updates from security.debian.org often, you will find few packages left to update, since most of those fixes are already in the release.