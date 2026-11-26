A new Android phone can come out of the box with malware already in its firmware, and the number of such devices detected each month has grown more than 2.5 times over the past year, according to Kaspersky.

Keenadu, one of the two families behind most of these infections, landed on more than 220,000 devices in the first ten months of 2026. Together with the older Triada family, it turned up on 88% of devices found with preinstalled malware this year. Triada was first discovered about ten years ago, and about twenty distinct variants of it appeared in 2026.

“The latest Triada versions have two key distinguishing features: the ability to inject malicious functionality into any app on the device, system or user-installed, and a modular architecture that lets attackers tailor the malware to their current targets with additional payloads,” researchers explained.

The Keenadu backdoor versions Kaspersky examined stayed silent for about two and a half months before their command-and-control servers sent the order to activate. Kaspersky believes the delay was meant to help the malware avoid detection.

Keenadu borrows this same modular design from Triada, letting attackers push extra modules onto a device and inject them into target apps. In most known Keenadu attacks, the malware was used for ad fraud, in particular to generate fake clicks.

Planted in the supply chain

Malware of this kind reaches a device through a supply chain attack. In some cases the manufacturer installs it on purpose. In others, a legitimate brand that assembles the final product receives malicious firmware from a contractor acting in bad faith, or a component used in the build process has been compromised.

Once the malware is in the system partition, it is “technically impossible for either antivirus tools or the OS itself” to remove it, Kaspersky warned. Some of these Trojans are hard or impossible to get rid of even by reflashing the device.

Most cases involve phones and tablets, though Kaspersky has found other preinstalled malware families in different hardware, with Dwphon in the firmware of children’s smartwatches and Vo1d in TV boxes.

The cost for companies

Companies that issue these devices to staff can end up with slower phones, ads running on them, some visible to the user and some hidden, hijacked accounts, stolen cryptocurrency and leaked corporate data, the security firm noted. Infected devices can be enlisted into proxy networks or DDoS botnets, and attackers who disable devices in daily use can disrupt a company’s operations.

Test samples before buying in bulk

Kaspersky advises companies to inspect and pilot-test sample units before ordering a large batch, while stressing that this step does not replace security software on each device.

“Even if the tests come out fine, an unscrupulous supplier may have deliberately sent clean units for inspection. Protection must also be continuous because, for example, the device update system could come under attack,” the researchers concluded.