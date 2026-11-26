The co-founder of a Florida data recovery firm has been indicted on charges that he secretly paid ransomware gangs while telling victims his company never did.

Juan Ricardo Palacio Escobar, a 52-year-old Colombian national, was arrested in Las Vegas on October 22 and has been charged by a federal grand jury in the District of Rhode Island with three counts of wire fraud, each carrying a maximum of 20 years in prison, the US Department of Justice said.

According to the indictment, the company told ransomware victims it had “sophisticated decryption technology” that could recover their data without a ransom being paid.

Prosecutors allege he had no such technology and instead negotiated with the attackers behind his clients’ backs, paying them and then charging his clients a higher amount so he could keep the difference. He is accused of using the proceeds to buy several properties in Florida.

“As alleged, the defendant preyed on ransomware victims by falsely marketing a solution he did not possess, secretly negotiating with cybercriminals, and profiting from the difference,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles C. Calenda for the District of Rhode Island.

The case against Palacio leans on an undercover operation run in June 2026, when FBI agents posed as a company hit by ransomware and as the ransomware actor holding its data.

Palacio allegedly paid the fake attacker about $6,000 in Bitcoin for the decryption key, then charged the undercover company about $13,260, more than twice the amount he handed over.

Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Field Office, described it as a “short-sighted shakedown scheme” in which Palacio is accused of “lying, cheating, and negotiating with cybercriminals to line his own pockets.”

“As alleged, Mr. Palacio Escobar is the proverbial wolf in sheep’s clothing, representing both himself and his company as experts in data recovery, when all the while he was paying the perpetrators of these ransomware attacks, under the guise of helping his clients,” added Docks.

“Anyone who tries to target victims of crime for personal gain should know that justice will eventually find them,” Docks concluded.

Palacio isn’t the first ransomware specialist this year to be prosecuted for turning on the victims who hired him. In July, Angelo Martino, a former ransomware negotiator at incident response firm DigitalMint, was sentenced to 70 months in prison for passing confidential details from his negotiations, including victims’ insurance policy limits, to BlackCat (ALPHV) operators, who used them to push up ransom demands.