Ransomware groups listed 2,830 victims on data leak sites in the third quarter of 2026, the highest quarterly total on record, according to Check Point Research’s State of Ransomware Q3 2026 report. July accounted for 964 victims, August for 1,042 and September for 824.

“The scale of activity was accompanied by a significant expansion in the number of active groups. Q3 combined sustained activity from established operators with a wider pool of ransomware brands claiming victims, helping explain how overall volumes continued to rise while activity became less concentrated among the largest groups,” Sergey Shykevich, Director, Threat Intelligence at Check Point Software, explained.

A total of 117 ransomware brands claimed at least one victim, up from 91 in the second quarter. Of these, 51 had not posted victims in Q2, while 42 made their first observed victim claims in Q3. The ten most active groups accounted for 49% of victims, down from 71% in the first quarter. For the first time, groups outside the top ten accounted for the majority of published victims.

Leaders and decliners

Qilin led the rankings for another quarter, followed closely by The Gentlemen. The two traded the monthly lead, with Qilin taking the top spot in July and August before The Gentlemen moved ahead in September. Together, they accounted for a quarter of all published victims. INC Ransom, Akira and DragonForce remained in the top ten throughout 2026, although DragonForce’s victim count declined over the quarter.

Top 10 ransomware groups by share of total victims, Q3 2026 (Source: Check Point)

LockBit dropped out of the top ten after posting fewer victims in each successive quarter of 2026. Operation Cronos disrupted the group in 2024, and researchers suggest that affiliates who moved to rival programs may have established new partnerships and declined to return after LockBit relaunched.

Orova appeared in July, listed 35 victims in August and fell to just two in September. DeadLock, which hosts its leak site on Polygon smart contracts, published most of its victims in a single batch in July, apparently involving previously unlisted, older cases instead of new attacks.

Rivalry and arrests

In September, ShinyHunters reportedly breached and defaced Cl0p’s leak site, claiming to have obtained source code, internal logs and private onion-service keys. Its message demanded payment and a public apology from Cl0p, warning that its demands would increase every 24 hours. Cl0p reportedly removed references to the apology request and told visitors that the ShinyHunters contact details did not work.

Dutch authorities arrested a 24-year-old suspect linked to ShinyHunters activity in mid-September. A second alleged member was reportedly detained in Jordan later that month and was said to be cooperating with US authorities. Researchers also raised questions about whether rival actors had reused the ShinyHunters identity in connection with the Cl0p breach.

Separately, Spanish and German authorities, working with Europol, dismantled the KillSec operation in an action dubbed Operation KillSwitch. Three people were arrested, including a suspected 16-year-old operator in Alicante, Spain.

Fewer victims pay

Ransomware payment trends moved in different directions. Chainalysis estimates that 28% of victims paid in 2025, the lowest rate recorded, while Coveware reports that fewer than one in four ransomware incidents now results in payment. The average payment fell 45% quarter over quarter to just over $1 million, while the median rose 167% to $400,000.

Several large organizations publicly refused ransom demands. Stadler Rail rejected a demand for 10 million Swiss francs ($12.3 million) from Everest after attackers obtained technical information through a compromised supplier-connected platform. The Berlin state government refused a 30 BTC demand from Rhysida, which subsequently published about 5.8 TB of stolen data.

Manchester Airports Group reportedly declined to pay after a breach attributed to FulcrumSec exposed data associated with approximately 8.7 million customers. Coca-Cola subsidiary Fairlife disclosed a ransomware attack by Anubis in July, with a reported $15 million demand. Although the company did not publicly reject the demand, the stolen data later appeared online, suggesting that the ransom was not paid.

Geographic and sector trends

The United States accounted for 42% of victims, followed by Germany, Canada and Italy. India and Argentina entered the top ten countries, replacing Australia and Thailand. Qilin’s growth coincided with Argentina’s rise in the rankings, while a burst of DeadLock disclosures in Southern and Central Europe in July contributed to Italy’s total.

Business services was the largest sector, accounting for 34% of victims, followed by industrial manufacturing and consumer goods and services at 13% each. Healthcare and government together accounted for more than 10% of published victim claims.

Most major ransomware groups claimed victims across a wide range of sectors, while Silent Ransom Group stood out for targeting only the business services sector, particularly professional and legal services. Check Point Research attributed most victim selection to accessibility and opportunity instead of deliberate sector targeting.