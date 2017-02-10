New infosec products of the week​: February 10, 2017

Capsule8: Container-aware, real-time threat protection for Linux

Capsule8 emerged from stealth mode to unveil its plans for the industry’s first container-aware, real-time threat protection platform designed to protect legacy and next-generation Linux infrastructures from both known and unknown attacks. Founded by experienced hackers John Viega, Dino Dai Zovi and Brandon Edwards, Capsule8 raised seed funding of $2.5 million that will help fuel the launch of the Capsule8 platform this spring.

Dome9 Compliance Engine gets new functionality

The Dome9 Compliance Engine allows businesses to assess their compliance posture, identify risks and gaps, fix issues, and report on compliance status in preparation for audits. New functionality allows users to specify and enforce custom governance policies that are tailored to their business needs using the same automation framework.

Digital certificate auto-provisioning for IoT devices

IoT devices often lack the compute power required for strong encryption and do not have the ability to securely generate and store keys required for strong device security. Similarly, when credentials need to be revoked or rotated because of device authorization changes, the process is typically manual, time-consuming and vulnerable to human error. DigiCert Auto-Provisioning combines scalable certificate issuance with automated provisioning to simplify large-volume device enrollment and credentialing. It also provides secure key generation and storage to prevent the use of stolen credentials and unauthorized devices.

Akamai fortifies web security solutions portfolio

Akamai Technologies unveiled both a new product, Web Application Protector, and important new capabilities in its existing Kona Site Defender solution. Together, the new product and enhanced capabilities are intended to provide online businesses with a choice of tools that can be used to defend against an ever‑changing threat landscape. Web Application Protector is designed to provide customers with protection from DDoS and web application attacks. The enhancements in Kona Site Defender are focused on providing greater protection for attacks targeted at APIs.

Converged data platform for Docker

MapR announced the availability of persistent storage for containers that offers state access to files, database tables, and message streams from any location. The MapR Converged Data Platform for Docker includes the MapR Persistent Client Container (PACC) that makes it easy for stateful applications and microservices to access data for application agility.

Palo Alto Networks delivers advanced security at scale

Palo Alto Networks unveiled a new purpose-built hardware and virtual next-generation firewall appliances that enable applications and redefine security performance for both threat prevention and SSL decryption, enabling customers to safely embrace the cloud and prevent successful cyberattacks across network, endpoint and cloud environments. The new models complement enhancements to the Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Security Platform PAN-OS operating system 8.0, which includes more than 70 new features that deliver threat and credential theft prevention, secure cloud enablement, and more.

SailPoint releases latest version of its data access governance solution

SecurityIQ 5.0 gives organizations the power to protect against the next big wave of data breaches through management of sensitive files residing within a network or in the cloud. SecurityIQ allows enterprises to discover and govern access to sensitive data, enabling them to better address the growing security threat to unstructured data stored in files. With integration between SailPoint’s identity governance platform, IdentityIQ, and SecurityIQ, enterprises can now easily govern access to all applications and data from a single solution, eliminating security and compliance gaps.

Infrastructure security solution for the multicloud

Zentera’s CoIP (Cloud over IP) platform, with integration APIs, enables integration partners to run their capabilities (ex. IPS/IDS solutions) in clouds such as AWS, Azure and Oracle Cloud. As a result, enterprises can benefit from the same security protecting their networks to protect their workloads migrated to the cloud. In addition, security companies can become the end-to-end security vendor of choice for companies on-premise and across the cloud.

TippingPoint solution gets machine learning capabilities

Trend Micro enhanced its network defense solutions. They infused patent-pending machine learning capabilities into TippingPoint next-generation intrusion prevention system (NGIPS) solutions. Trend Micro TippingPoint NGIPS applies machine learning statistical models to feature vectors extracted from network data on the wire to make a real-time decision on whether network traffic is malicious or benign. This evolution helps to better detect advanced malware behavior and communications invisible to standard defenses.