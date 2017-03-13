Reinventing software patching, curing big security holes

Today’s security updates are too big, too risky and too late. It is common for enterprises to thoroughly test security updates and install them several months after they have been released, which leaves them open to inexpensive attacks.

In this podcast recorded at BSidesLjubljana 0x7E1, Mitja Kolsek, CEO of Acros Security and co-founder at 0patch, illustrates how this problem is getting a solution: micropatching – hot patching in a microsurgical manner, with patches so tiny that they could be distributed on Twitter.

0patch sends tiny patches of code (usually less than 30 bytes) to computers and devices worldwide in order to fix software vulnerabilities in various products.

It addresses key security problems: quickly fixing “0days” and unpatched vulnerabilities, end-of-life and unsupported products (including vulnerable old Java versions), providing patches for legacy OSes, vulnerable 3rd party components and customized software.