New infosec products of the week​: May 12, 2017

Versive Security Engine detects cyber campaigns automatically with AI

The Versive Security Engine is an automated threat-hunting system built on Versive’s enterprise-scale artificial intelligence platform. Versive exposes ongoing adversary campaigns automatically by connecting suspicious or malicious activity, from across the network and over time, into coherent, contextualized, and actionable threat cases. This level of automation multiplies the value of existing staff and transforms cyber defenses.

FinalCode Express Edition released

FinalCode Express Edition lowers the hurdle for enterprises to implement basic file security – while offering the flexibility to configure advanced feature add-ons, depending on the organization’s specific needs. The FinalCode Express Edition provides basic file protection functionalities for as low as $10 per user per month.

Seclore announces agent-less EDRM solution

Seclore launched a complete agent-less Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM) solution. Seclore’s enterprise-grade data-centric security solution enables organizations to secure and audit the usage of any type of information wherever and however it travels. The ability to control who can access a file, what they can do with that file (view, edit, screen share, cut/paste), from which device/location, and for how long, goes well beyond traditional encryption to ensure files remain secure and monitored throughout the collaboration process.

Waterfall Security delivers its Unidirectional Security Gateway DIN Rail product to market

Waterfall Security Solutions unveiled its Unidirectional Security Gateway DIN Rail product. The new DIN Rail version of Waterfall’s market-leading Unidirectional Security Gateway offers the same high throughput, connectivity and functionality as its full-body, rack-mounted version. The availability of a smaller form factor enables electrical, oil and gas, manufacturing and other industries to easily deploy the gold standard of cyber protection for space-constrained sites. In addition, industrial enterprises connecting to cloud platforms or employing many small sites will benefit from using Waterfall’s Unidirectional CloudConnect in this compact form factor.

Bomgar Privileged Access: Control, monitor, and manage access to critical systems

Bomgar released the latest version of its Privileged Access solution, which enables security professionals to control, monitor, and manage access to critical systems by authorized employees, contractors, and third-party vendors. Bomgar’s VPN-free approach allows companies to gain control of privileged access to both traditional and web-based systems to protect against cyberattacks and meet compliance requirements.