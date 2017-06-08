High-Tech Bridge ImmuniWeb named Best Emerging Technology

Web and mobile application security testing services provider High-Tech Bridge has won the “Best Emerging Technology” category at the SC Awards Europe 2017. The company has also been named a Cool Vendor by Gartner.

High-Tech Bridge’s ImmuniWeb application security testing platform was selected among five other cybersecurity finalists, including IBM’s Watson for Cyber Security.

“As a winner in the best emerging technology category, High-Tech Bridge proved their ability to execute comprehensive security measures to protect the enterprise from data-stealing attacks,” noted Tony Morbin, Editor in Chief, SC Magazine UK.

“It is so important to encourage and praise innovation, recognize those who raise the bar, and reward exemplars who facilitate best practice. High-Tech Bridge is a brilliant example of this within the industry.”

The SC Awards Europe are well known as one of the most prestigious awards for information technology security professionals and products. The awards recognize the best solutions, services and professionals that work around the clock to defend against the constantly shifting threat landscape in today’s marketplace.

Each solution is judged by a panel representing a cross-section of SC Media readership, which is comprised of enterprises from all major vertical markets including financial services, healthcare, government, retail and education. Entrants are narrowed down to a select group of finalists before undergoing a rigorous final judging process to determine the winner in each category.

Ilia Kolochenko, High-Tech Bridge’s CEO and founder, said that they are honored to have been selected as the winner of one of the most challenging categories in the SC Awards, and that they are excited and grateful for this validation of their strategy, vision and technology.

“The other finalists were very strong companies with great technologies. The panel of judges, mainly represented by CISOs and cybersecurity visionaries, nonetheless selected our company for this prestigious and honorable award.”