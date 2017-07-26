Secrets of successful threat hunters and SOCs

McAfee has polled over 700 IT and security professionals from a diverse set of countries, industries, and organization sizes about the role of threat hunting and the evolution of the security operations center (SOC).
Per the survey, companies are investing in and gaining different levels of results from both tools and structured processes as they integrate “threat hunting” activities into the core security operations center.
Key findings
Looking at security teams through four levels of development – minimal, procedural, innovative and leading – the resulting report finds that:
The threat hunter playbook
A threat hunter is a professional member of the security team tasked with examining cyberthreats using clues, hypotheses and experience from years of researching cybercriminals, and is incredibly valuable to the investigation process.
Aside from manual study in the threat investigation process, the threat hunter is key in deploying automation in security infrastructure.
The successful threat hunter selects, curates and often builds the security tools needed to thwart threats, and then turns the knowledge gained through manual investigation into automated scripts and rules by customizing the technology.
This combination of threat hunting with automated tasks is human-machine teaming, a critical strategy for disrupting cybercriminals of today and tomorrow.
In fact, leading threat hunting organizations are using this method in the threat investigation process at more than double the rate of organizations at the minimal level (75 percent compared to 31 percent).