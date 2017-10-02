The past 12 months have seen a number of unprecedented cyber-attacks in terms of their global scale, impact and rate of spread. Already causing widespread public concern, these attacks only represent a small sample of the wide array of cyber threats we now face.

Europol’s Executive Director Rob Wainwright: “The global impact of huge cyber security events such as the WannaCry ransomware epidemic has taken the threat from cybercrime to another level. Banks and other major businesses are now targeted on a scale not seen before and, while Europol and its partners in policing and Industry have enjoyed success in disrupting major criminal syndicates operating online, the collective response is still not good enough. In particular people and companies everywhere must do more to better protect themselves.”

Important developments in several areas of cybercrime

The 2017 Internet Organised Crime Threat Assessment presents an in-depth assessment of the key developments, changes and emerging threats in cybercrime over the last year. It relies on contributions from the EU Member States, expert Europol staff and partners in private industry, the financial sector and academia. The report highlights important developments in several areas of cybercrime:

Ransomware has eclipsed most other cyber-threats with global campaigns indiscriminately affecting victims across multiple industries in both the public and private sectors. Some attacks have targeted and affected critical national infrastructures at levels that could endanger lives. These attacks have highlighted how connectivity, poor digital hygiene standards and security practices can allow such a threat to quickly spread and expand the attack vector.

The first serious attacks by botnets using infected insecure Internet of Things (IoT) devices occurred.

Data breaches continue to result in the disclosure of vast amounts of data, with over 2 billion records related to EU citizens reportedly leaked over a 12 month period, often facilitated by poor digital hygiene and practices.

The Darknet remains a key cross-cutting enabler for a variety of crime areas. It provides access to, amongst other things: the supply of drugs such as Fentanyl and new psychoactive substances which internationally have directly led to many fatalities; the supply of firearms that have been used in terrorist acts; compromised payment data to commit various types of payment fraud; and fraudulent documents to facilitate fraud, trafficking in human beings and illegal immigration.

Offenders continue to abuse the Darknet and other online platforms to share and distribute child sexual abuse material, and to engage with potential victims, often seeking to coerce or sexually extort vulnerable minors.

Payment fraud affects almost all industries, having the greatest impact on the retail, airline and accommodation sectors. Several sectors are targeted by these fraudsters as the services they provide can be used for the facilitation of other crimes, including trafficking in human beings or drugs, and illegal immigration.

Direct attacks on bank networks to manipulate card balances, take control of ATMs or directly transfer funds, known as payment process compromise, represents one of the serious emerging threats in this area.

Recommendations

The IOCTA seeks to make recommendations for law enforcement, policy makers and regulators to allow them to act and plan accordingly, and respond to cybercrime in an effective and concerted manner.