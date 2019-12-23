Unravel Data announces AWS Partner Network Global Startup Program membership

Unravel Data, a data operations platform providing full-stack visibility and AI-powered recommendations to drive more reliable performance in modern data applications, announced its membership in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Global Startup Program.

The APN Global Startup Program is a unique “white glove” support and go-to-market program for selected startup APN Partners, allowing members to build on their AWS expertise, better serve shared customers, and accelerate their growth.

To be selected for the APN Global Startup Program, Unravel had to meet predefined criteria, including a clear, demonstrated product market fit for an innovative enterprise tech product, be backed and recommended by a top-tier venture capital firm, and demonstrate a strategic commitment to building their AWS and cloud expertise.

The APN Global Startup Program enables qualifying startups to gain product design wins, visibility, exposure, leads, and commercial opportunities made possible with exclusive APN resources and dedicated Startup Partner Development Managers (PDM) with deep AWS knowledge and startup business experience, that guide startups in their growth journey with APN.

By becoming an APN Global Startup Partner, Unravel will receive benefits ranging from a tailor-made plan for mapping the startup needs and opportunities to a selection of AWS services and APN programs, promotion support to drive visibility and awareness around the startup offering, to resources for helping startups sell and deploy innovative solutions on behalf of AWS shared customers.

“Unravel is proud to be part of the APN and the newly launched APN Global Startup Program,” said Kunal Agarwal, CEO of Unravel Data. “Our team is dedicated to helping companies simplify their cloud data operations by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides access to.”

The Unravel platform is designed to accelerate the adoption of big data workloads in AWS. By supporting Amazon EMR, Unravel allows users to connect to a new or existing Amazon EMR cluster with just one click.

Unravel for Amazon EMR can improve the productivity of big data teams with a simple, intelligent, self-service performance management capability. Unravel for Amazon EMR is engineered to:

Automatically fix slow, inefficient and failing Spark, Hive, MapReduce, HBase, and Kafka applications

Right size AWS cloud expenses by automatically adjusting resource consumption by users and applications

Get a detailed view of consumption to understand cluster resource usage by user, department, or project and enable chargeback accounting

Using AI, machine learning, and other advanced analytics, Unravel can assure service level agreements (SLAs) and optimizes compute, I/O, and storage costs. Furthermore, Unravel can reduce operational overhead through advanced automation and predictive maintenance, enabled by unified observability and AIOps capabilities.

Joining the APN Global Startup Program will allow more customers to discover the benefits Unravel has to offer for big data environments to monitor, manage and improve data pipelines built on AWS.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. The APN is a global program helping partners build a successful AWS-based business by aiding organizations to build, market, and sell their offerings.

The APN provides valuable business, technical, and marketing support, empowering startups to achieve exponential growth.