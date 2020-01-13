Hampton Products adds indoor and outdoor security cameras to its suite of smart home products

Hampton Products is introducing a new collection of indoor and outdoor security cameras to its Array By Hampton suite of smart home products. The new smart home security cameras operate through the Array iOS and Android apps and are part of the Array By Hampton ecosystem of connected home security locks, cameras, lighting and other smart devices.

The wire-free, quick-installation indoor and outdoor cameras enable homeowners to remotely monitor home activity and control camera views from anywhere in the world via the Array home security app.

The Array app provides a central control center for all of the Array cameras around the owner’s property, allowing for viewing and reacting to what is occurring inside and outside the home. Users can then take action using the same app – whether locking the door, controlling interior and exterior lighting, and more – to create a quick and powerful response.

The indoor camera boasts a 130-degree viewing angle and is battery-powered. Batteries can be easily recharged via the built-in USB port.

The weather-resistant outdoor camera features a 110-degree viewing angle and provides color night vision up to 26 feet. A built-in speaker and microphone enable the app user to listen and speak to visitors with clear two-way audio.

An optional solar panel is available for constant trickle-charging of the included lithium battery. Alternatively, the cameras can be recharged at 4-month intervals via micro USB power cable.

All Array cameras work with Amazon Echo, Google Assistant, Siri and Apple Widget, and also can be viewed on Echo Show, Nest Hub and Chromecast. The new Array cameras will be available in spring 2020.