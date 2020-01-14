PLDA completes PCIe 4.0 specification compliance testing with its XpressRICH-AXI Controller IP

PLDA, the industry leader in PCI Express (PCIe) IP and data interconnect solutions, announced that their XpressRICH-AXI PCIe Controller IP passed all Gold and Interoperability tests at the PCI-SIG Compliance Workshop. PLDA’s XpressRICH-AXI Controller IP for the PCIe 4.0 specification was tested running on an FPGA based add-in card Gen4ENDPOINT.

PCI-SIG is the community responsible for developing and maintaining the standardized approach to peripheral component I/O data transfers. Their Compliance Workshops offer members the opportunity to test and validate their products before they enter the field.

Testing is completed against PCI-SIG maintained systems, as well as other leading manufacturers of PCI Express technology products. Achieving Compliance Certification during these workshops provides assurance to PLDA’s valued PCIe architecture designers that PLDA’s XpressRICH-AXI IP fully meets rigorous PCIe 4.0 specification requirements.

According to Stephane Hauradou, CTO of PLDA: “Thanks to its high level of configurability enabled by its flexible AMBA-AXI interface, XpressRICH-AXI is usually chosen by our customers for their high end projects. For this reason, successful completion of the PCI-SIG compliance testing at PCIe 4.0 specification speeds was a critical accomplishment for PLDA.”

“We are excited that PLDA has completed PCIe 4.0 specification compliance testing with its XpressRICH-AXI Controller IP,” said Al Yanes, PCI-SIG President and Chairman. “Products like PLDA’s PCIe 4.0 technology compliant products facilitate interoperability, which contributes to the continued success of the PCI Express specification.”