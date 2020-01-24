Bank-Verlag signs up for 3-D Secure authentication solution from Entersekt and Netcetera

Entersekt described the latest implementations of its authentication technology in Europe’s DACH region.

The fintech firm announced that Netcetera, a payments technology specialist and long-standing regional partner, has implemented the system for Bank-Verlag, which builds and operates secure digital services on behalf of Germany’s banks, among other things. Two major Austrian card issuers are also deploying the technology.

Entersekt’s authentication solution allows consumers to approve their e-commerce payments with one touch of their banks’ mobile apps. It combines PSD2-compliant authentication and state-of-the-art app security with a checkout experience users love.

It is proven to reduce shopping cart abandonment, increase the number and average value of transactions, and positively impact customer loyalty, while reducing card-not-present fraud significantly.

Highly flexible, the 3-D Secure solution can be rolled out fast. Netcetera’s implementations were completed in time to beat the original PSD2 deadline of 14 September 2019. “Experience counts when tight deadlines and project complexity raise the stakes,” said Uwe Härtel, Central Europe country manager at Entersekt.

“We are extremely proud of our track record with Netcetera, and we look forward to collaborating on many more implementations, enabling financial services providers to meet consumer demand and their own compliance objectives quickly and painlessly.”

Entersekt and Netcetera each have over a decade’s experience securing card payments through 3-D Secure. “We are proud of our solutions, which always rank among the first products to be certified as conforming to the latest specifications,” said Peter Frick, managing director payment security at Netcetera.

“Together with Entersekt, we deliver a PSD2-compliant, highly secure online payment process that is decidedly user friendly.”

Christoph Thöt, Bank-Verlag’s department manager cards and payment solutions, added: “We were on the lookout for a reliable, technically cutting-edge 3-D Secure provider.

“Our choice of Netcetera and Entersekt meant we could add to our offerings a highly effective card-not-present authentication solution. We have already successfully brought the first card portfolios onto the joint app-based, biometrics-protected solution.”